FRIDAY, AUG. 30
River Ridge District
Patrick Henry at Hidden Valley, 7 p.m.
Nondistrict
Franklin County at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at William Fleming, 7 p.m.
Blacksburg at Giles, 7 p.m.
Northside at Pulaski County, 7 p.m.
Salem at Amherst County, 7 p.m.
Bassett at Rustburg, 7 p.m.
Patrick County at Carroll County, 7 p.m.
Cave Spring at William Byrd, 7 p.m.
Christiansburg at Floyd County, 7 p.m.
Lord Botetourt at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Magna Vista at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Parry McCluer, 7 p.m.
Staunton River at William Campbell, 7 p.m.
Alleghany at Covington, 7 p.m.
Fort Chiswell at Rural Retreat, 7 p.m.
Galax at Glenvar, 7 p.m.
James River at Stuarts Draft, 7 p.m.
Marion at Chilhowie, 7 p.m.
Morehead, N.C. at Martinsville, 7 p.m.
George Wythe at Radford, 7 p.m.
Narrows at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Roanoke Catholic at Bath County, 7 p.m.
Eastern Montgomery at Holston, 7 p.m.
Alleghany, N.C. at Grayson County, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 31
Nonconference
North Cross at Norfolk Christian, 1 p.m.
IDLE: Jefferson Forest, Craig County