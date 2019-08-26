FRIDAY, AUG. 30

River Ridge District

Patrick Henry at Hidden Valley, 7 p.m.

Nondistrict

Franklin County at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Harrisonburg at William Fleming, 7 p.m.

Blacksburg at Giles, 7 p.m.

Northside at Pulaski County, 7 p.m.

Salem at Amherst County, 7 p.m.

Bassett at Rustburg, 7 p.m.

Patrick County at Carroll County, 7 p.m.

Cave Spring at William Byrd, 7 p.m.

Christiansburg at Floyd County, 7 p.m.

Lord Botetourt at Brookville, 7 p.m.

Magna Vista at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Parry McCluer, 7 p.m.

Staunton River at William Campbell, 7 p.m.

Alleghany at Covington, 7 p.m.

Fort Chiswell at Rural Retreat, 7 p.m.

Galax at Glenvar, 7 p.m.

James River at Stuarts Draft, 7 p.m.

Marion at Chilhowie, 7 p.m.

Morehead, N.C. at Martinsville, 7 p.m.

George Wythe at Radford, 7 p.m.

Narrows at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Roanoke Catholic at Bath County, 7 p.m.

Eastern Montgomery at Holston, 7 p.m.

Alleghany, N.C. at Grayson County, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 31

Nonconference

North Cross at Norfolk Christian, 1 p.m.

IDLE: Jefferson Forest, Craig County

Load comments