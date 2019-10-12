BLACKSBURG — It’s been awhile since Virginia Tech’s offense has pushed around an opponent.
Tech receiver Damon Hazelton changed that when he shoved multiple Rhode Island defenders out of his way running down the Hokies’ sideline for a 37-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter.
Fans went wild to finally get a glimpse of the offense they expected to see at the start of the season.
With Hendon Hooker under center once again, Tech moved the ball down the field with ease in a 34-17 win.
While the victory doesn’t count towards its bowl eligibility — FBS programs are allowed to count only one win over an FCS opponent and the Hokies beat Furman earlier this season — it did build on the momentum they established down in Miami.
Virginia Tech wasn’t as shy about throwing the ball as they were last week and Hooker repaid the favor. He displayed nice touch throughout the game completing five passes for more than 25-yards (they had four completions of 25-plus yards combined their previous two games) while orchestrating three scoring drives of 80 yards or longer and two others that went for 75 yards or more.
The Hokies had a season-high 480 yards of total offense (the previous high was 442 against Boston College).
Hooker was 16 of 26 for a career-high 261 yards with three touchdowns. Hazleton was the team’s leading receiver with five catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Dalton Keene had another big game with four catches for 53 yards with a score.
Deshawn McClease led Virginia Tech on the ground with his first 100-yard game since last year’s Military Bowl. McClease had 12 carries for 124 yards with a touchdown.
Things weren’t so rosy for Virginia Tech’s defense.
Rhode Island went with a pass heavy attack as expected — it came into the game averaging more than 40 pass attempts a game — and the Hokies had the same problems they had last week when Miami quarterback N’Kosi Perry shredded the secondary in the second half.
The Rams cut Tech’s lead to 17-14 with a quick eight-play, 75-yard drive right out of halftime. Quarterback Vito Priore hit Ahmere Dorsey at the pylon for a 9-yard touchdown.
Priore was on target from the start of the game completing 11 of his 15 attempts for 136 yards in the first half including a 51-yarder to Isaiah Coulter to open the second quarter, but the Rams had to settle for field goals both times it crossed midfield before halftime.
C.J. Carrick hit field goals from 41- and 36-yards to make it 17-6 going into the break. He added a 42-yard field goal at the end of the third quarter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.