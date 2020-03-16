Following updated recommendations by the CDC last weekend concerning mass gatherings and large events, officials for the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon announced on Monday that the 2020 race and all the activities planned around the race weekend have been canceled.
Event officials stated in a press release that no refunds for the event will be given (per the agreed terms on entry form), but those who entered the race have until April 2 to defer their entry until the 2021 race.
The other options are to switch over to a "virtual race," which means an entrant can run his or her own version of the race, or to simply donate the 2020 entry fee, which will be used to benefit the 15 local nonprofit groups that are associated with the race.
For more information, go to blueridgemarathon.com/covid-19-updates
