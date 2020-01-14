WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Make that three in a row.
The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team won its third straight game Tuesday night, beating Wake Forest 80-70 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
The Hokies (13-4, 4-2 ACC) began the streak with a win at Syracuse and defeated North Carolina State last weekend.
Three of the Hokies’ four ACC wins have come on the road, including a season-opening victory at Clemson.
Hokies redshirt freshman guard Tyrece Radford scored a career-high 21 points, with two of them coming on a dunk, and snared a career-high 13 rebounds. The 6-foot-1 Radford eclipsed his previous career high of 18 points, which came last weekend.
Redshirt freshman forward Landers Nolley II also scored 21 points for the Hokies, who led the entire second half. Nolley, the reigning ACC freshman of the week, topped 20 points for the second straight game.
It was the first time two Hokies scored at least 20 points in a game since last January, when then-Hokies Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kerry Blackshear Jr. accomplished that feat against Boston College.
Virginia Tech freshman reserve point guard Jalen Cone, who grew up near Winston-Salem, had 15 points and four 3-pointers. He scored in double figures for the third straight game.
Freshman reserve guard Nahiem Alleyne had 10 points.
Tech point guard Wabissa Bede dished out nine assists.
The Hokies shot 49.1% from the field to Wake’s 41.8%.
Virginia Tech sank nine 3-pointers.
The Demon Deacons (8-8, 1-5) lost their third straight game.
Wake Forest has played without its second-leading scorer and second-leading rebounder, junior guard Chaundee Brown, for each of those three losses. Brown, who has a lower leg injury, averages 13.3 points and 6.5 rebounds.
Wake Forest’s 7-foot center, Olivier Sarr, had 12 of his 18 points in the first half Tuesday.
Demon Deacons guard Andrien White scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half.
Wake point guard Brandon Childress had all 16 of his points in the second half. He only played eight minutes in the first half because of foul trouble.
Wake Forest committed 18 turnovers in the game to Virginia Tech’s nine.
Virginia Tech entered the game leading the nation in fewest turnovers per game (9.7), while Wake ranked next-to-last in the ACC with an average of 14.9 turnovers.
Leading 37-35 with 17:28 remaining, Virginia Tech went on an 11-2 run to extend the lead to 48-37 with 14:10 to go. P.J. Horne, who had played only five minutes in the first half because of foul trouble, had four of his seven points in the run.
Wake later cut the deficit to 55-46, but Tech went on an 11-0 run to build a 66-56 cushion with 6:26 to go. Alleyne had five points in the run.
The Hokies beat Wake Forest for the fourth straight time.
Virginia Tech scored the final eight points of the first half to grab a 33-31 halftime lead. Nolley and Radford each had four points in the run.
The Demon Deacons shot just 34.5% from the field in the first half.
Wake Forest turned the ball over 10 times in the first half to Tech’s four.
With the score tied at 10 with 15:43 left in the first half, Virginia Tech went on a 10-0 run to grab a 20-10 lead with 8:56 left in the half. Cone had two 3-pointers in the run.
Wake Forest was 3 of 15 from the field with seven turnovers at that point in the game.
But Wake Forest answered with a 21-5 run to grab a 31-25 lead with 3:13 to go in the half. Sarr had 10 points in that run.
Virginia Tech coach Mike Young tweaked his lineup, starting off-guard Hunter Cattoor instead of Alleyne. Alleyne had gone just 7 of 42 from the field the previous six games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.