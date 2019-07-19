CHARLOTTE — Justin Fuente’s knack for getting the most out of his quarterbacks propelled him up the coaching ladder in the collegiate ranks.
Fuente’s success mentoring former TCU quarterback Andy Dalton put him on a path to land the head coaching job at Virginia Tech less than four years after leaving Texas.
With quarterback Paxton Lynch under center, Fuente along with his offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen sparked a turnaround at Memphis. Junior college transfer Jerod Evans had a breakout year at quarterback for Virginia Tech in the duo's debut season in Blacksburg.
While Fuente is optimistic there’s more success in store for Tech at the position in the coming seasons — returning starter Ryan Willis is the favorite to win the job this fall in a competition against a number of highly touted quarterbacks — there isn’t a simple formula.
“I wish we all could put our thumb on that,” Fuente said, at the ACC Kickoff. “The NFL wastes millions and millions of dollars on quarterbacks that can’t play. If they could ever figure it out, you could run the whole league. Tom Brady was drafted in the fifth round. Story after story of guys drafted high that can’t play or guys drafted low that can play. Putting your finger on that I think is difficult.”
As TCU’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Fuente coached Dalton to a 42-8 record as starting quarterback. Dalton broke every major school record at the position including passing yards (10,314) and touchdown passes (71).
Lynch, who led Memphis to back-to-back bowl games and its first 10 win season, threw for 8,863 career yards with 59 touchdowns while completing 62.9 percent of his passes. Those marks are second all time in school history.
Evans threw for 3,552 yards with 29 touchdown in his lone season with the Hokies (both single-season records).
Fuente saw a great deal of competitiveness and toughness from the group, traits he considers vitally important, but not easy to always accurately judge on the recruiting trail.
“Good luck,” Fuente said, with a laugh. “I don’t know. I really don’t.”
It’s one of the reasons he prefers multi-sport athletes on the recruiting trail, a philosophy that extends across the roster. Incoming quarterback Knox Kadum dominated on the mound for Rome High School (Ga.) this spring (he set a school single game record with 16 strikeouts this spring).
Fellow Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker played basketball in high school while Quincy Patterson ran track.
“There’s so many different ways to skin that cat,” Fuente said. “There’s so many different things that make up those guys — they have to be competitive and have to have some toughness. You can’t play that position without being an ultra confident competitive person because too many bad things happen. It’s just too hard. You got to be able to have enough gumption to move forward.”
For Fuente, personality often trumps smarts or football IQ coming out of high school when skill level is equal.
“It’s not what they know,” Fuente said. “Everybody comes from a different level of background and quarterback play. Some guys are just running naked and smash and that’s all they are doing. That’s all the kid knows. That’s not the kids fault....Can they explain to you what they do know? Whatever it is they have been taught, can they explain it to you, can they demonstrate it.”
Or as he more colorfully put it, “I’ve had guys that made 34 on the ACT that can’t play dead at quarterback.”
All three of Fuente’s former quarterbacks were big bodies under center — Dalton was the smallest at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds — and only one of Tech’s scholarship quarterbacks is shorter than 6-foot-3 (Braxton Burmeister), but size is becoming less important at the position.
“One of the coolest things to happen in football over the last several years is literally quarterbacks of all shapes and sizes get to play now,” Fuente said. “Think about the number one pick in the draft this year. Kyler Murray is not tall [5-foot-10], but boy can he play. Fifteen years ago he would be playing receiver, they wouldn’t let him play quarterback. Now it’s evolved.”
And a quarterback like Cam Newton at 6-foot-5, 245-pounds is on the opposite end of the spectrum.
“It’s opened the floodgates for different types of bodies to play the coolest position in sports,” Fuente said. “The most difficult, but also the coolest.”