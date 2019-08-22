WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The exciting start of the Little League World Series took a tough turn in the middle of the week for South Riding, Virginia, as the Loudoun County-based team was eliminated in back-to-back losses in the U.S. Division of the event.
Despite a mid-game rally that brought back some hope, South Riding suffered its first loss on Wednesday to Wailuku, Hawaii, 12-9.
And then on Thursday, the season came to an end when River Ridge, Louisiana, got its offense going in the third inning on the way to a 10-0 win.
That victory put the Southwest Region champions into the U.S. final, where a one-game showdown with Wailuku — the West Region champion — will determine who will play in the final against the winner of the International final between Curacao and Japan.
On Thursday, South Riding ace Justin Lee was on the mound and held his own early, but River Ridge’s hitters, who have been hot, came on in the third inning .