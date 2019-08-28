Imagine a college football tailgate combined with bike races.
That’s how Frank Deal describes the scene that’s coming to Fallon Park in Roanoke this weekend. This is the third year the Roanoke Outside Foundation will hold the series of cyclocross races at the Virginia’s Blue Ridge GO Cross presented by Deschutes Brewery.
Deal is the race director and an elite rider on the Deschutes team. He said this event brings more than a thousand riders to Roanoke and showcase the excitement of cyclocross.
A closed-course race loop of about two miles was set in Fallon Park where races will be held throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday. But there is so much more than just riders racing bikes. Food trucks, two beer gardens, ice cream, games and even a beer relay running race that has, among its rules, that high fives among teammates are mandatory.
Like last year, the Roanoke event also features professional riders.
Virginia’s Blue Ridge put up $12,650 in prize money to be split evenly between professional winners in the men’s and women’s divisions. Those races will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday and feature riders from 26 states and six countries.
This is the first event of the cyclocross season, with elite riders earning points toward a berth in the national and world championships.
Julia Boas, event manager for Roanoke Outside, said cyclocross is one of the most spectator-friendly races in cycling.
“It’s a combination of road and mountain biking. There is sand, gravel, road and trail. There are obstacles and tight turns,” Boas said. “There are even stairs. Some riders carry their bikes and some elite riders have ability to ride the stairs or hop over them.”
The centerpiece of the course is the giant flyover — a 12 foot bridgelike structure with steep ramps up and down and a flat area in the center. Boas said the better riders will get air on the flyover that adds to the excitement and resembles motocross.
“It’s really exciting to watch,” Boas said. “That’s one of the reasons we wanted to bring cycle cross specifically to Roanoke. It really draws in the whole outdoor and cycling community, gives them a great show.”
There will be races throughout the day for all ages and skill levels. Children ages 2 to 9 can register for free. Registration for all races is closed online, but available Friday evening at Deschutes Brewery in Roanoke and Saturday morning on site, beginning at 7 a.m.
Deal, 40, of Salem, is one of the elite riders, participating in more than 10 events each year in preparation for the U.S. championships in December, to be held near Seattle.
“I’ve been riding cyclocross since 2013 and riding and racing bikes since I was 14,” Deal said. “I dipped my toes into it a few times, then in 2013, I started having a family. Everything just clicked. This takes everything I love about road racing like the mountain bike racing, combines them into one. It’s hard, it’s fun, it’s satisfying. I can train for it while having a family.”
Deal travels throughout the Mid-Atlantic to race and plans to go to nationals on the Pacific Coast. He said starting the season in Roanoke is great for him and the valley.
Roanoke’s Carla Williams won the national championship in her age group two years ago. Now 32, she placed first in the 30-35 category in 2017. Williams’ goal now is trying to finish top 10 in the Elite group, where there are no age categories.
“Last year I was 16th. The top 10 is my ultimate goal, but I don’t know if I’ll get there this year,” Williams said.
She said the entire scene is fun for racers and spectators.
“You can’t ask for a better race venue,” Williams said. “It’s fun. You can see all parts of the course. Everyone is there with cowbells, old bike frames, wearing costumes. It’s a great atmosphere.”
Boas said upward of 2,000 people came last year. More than 900 have registered to race and that number will likely top 1,000 after day-of registration is added. In an effort to boost the attendance numbers on Sunday, East Coasters is raffling bikes and equipment worth thousands of dollars, but winners must be present when the numbers are called.
The event is free to attend. Details and parking information are on the website, gocrossrace.com.
