CHARLOTTE — A lot is on the line for Boston College defensive lineman Tanner Karafa in the season-opener against Virginia Tech.
The Eagles aren’t conceding anything to the juggernaut that is Clemson with an explosive offense they hope keeps them in the mix for an Atlantic Division title. Karafa is one of the leaders for the team’s less experienced defense, a group coach Steve Addazio expects to be playing at a high level on Aug. 31 when they host the Hokies.
Karafa also has a personal stake in the outcome in the opener with the Virginia native looking to improve his record to 3-2 against teams from his home state.
“It’s in the back of my mind a little bit,” Karafa said, at the ACC Kickoff on Wednesday. “It’s there when I’m playing the game. It doesn’t impact my performance or effort, but I definitely like playing down in the home state with my friends there.”
Karafa had one of the best games of his career in a 31-21 win over Tech at Lane Stadium in November. He tied a career high with eight tackles with 2.5 for a loss. He had 47 tackles (8.5 for a loss) with four sacks in his first year as a full-time starter.
This year’s game against Virginia Tech will be one of the matchups that helps launch the ACC Networks. Addazio said it will help his team avoid “sleepwalking” through fall camp, which can sometimes happen if a team has a weaker opponent scheduled for the season-opener.
“It creates a sense of urgency to play a good team at the start,” Karafa said.
Virginia Tech recruited the 6-foot-3, 285-pounder out of Ashburn, Virginia. The Hokies were the first power five team to offer the former Stone Bridge linebacker. Karafa received offers from Virginia and Boston College shortly after that.
Karafa verbally committed to Boston College after a short courtship before his senior year in June 2014. The former three-star recruit (he was ranked No. 27 in the Timesland 2014 rankings) didn’t seriously consider tech after visiting Boston College’s campus.
“It just clicked,” Karafa said. ““Everything was perfect. There wasn’t much of a chance for them [Virginia Tech] to recruit me.”
Karafa doesn’t know anybody on Tech’s current roster — he was teammates with former Virginia Tech offensive lineman David Wang — but his friends outside of football are vocal every time he plays a team from his home state.
“I get a few texts and calls from friends talking trash," Karafa said, smiling.
Tanner Karafa vs. Virginia Tech/UVA
- 31-21 win over Virginia Tech in 2018
- 23-10 loss to Virginia Tech in 2017
- 41-10 win over Virginia in 2017
- 49-0 loss to Virginia Tech in 2016