The Virginia High School League fall sports season remains on hold.
The VHSL Executive Committee took no action Thursday during a special called session to determine when, or if, a fall sports season will begin in 2020.
VHSL executive director Billy Haun advised the committee members — composed primarily of school superintendents, principals and athletic directors from across the state — that the league will schedule one meeting in July and another in August to further discuss fall sports.
“This is the most anticipated Executive Committee meeting we’ve had in years,” Haun said during a video conference. “The first thing I’m going to say is a lot of people are going to be disappointed when this meeting is over.
“The Virginia High School League staff is not ready to give any recommendation for fall athletic schedules to this committee."
Haun based his reasoning on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s phased plan for the state’s reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re going into Phase III on July 1st, but that’s still two months before we reach Labor Day. It’s very possible the health data will continue to be good. But the data may go up. We’ve got states that are spiking.
“I think we can make a better informed decision in four weeks, eight weeks from where we are now. We don’t know how schools are going to open. We have no idea how long we will be in Phase III, two weeks, four weeks, two months, six months?
“In Phase III, we’re still talking about social distancing. I don’t understand how you can think about playing team sports while you’re social distancing.”
This story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.