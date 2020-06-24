High school sports fans would like a decision about the 2020 VHSL fall sports season wrapped up soon with a shiny bow.
Don’t count on Christmas in June.
The VHSL Executive Committee will hold a special called meeting Thursday to further discuss the status of its fall sports — football, volleyball, cross country, golf and competitive cheer — but the legislative body of the state’s public high school activities almost certainly will not make any definitive decision about when, or if, the season would begin.
VHSL executive director Billy Haun said Wednesday that the committee will lay out possible scenarios for a fall season, including setting a possible cutoff date to determine whether there will be a season at all.
“We’ll talk about some possibilities,” Haun said. “I don’t want to spend a whole lot of time on ‘What if this,’ [but] we’re going to have to speculate a little bit.
“Let’s start having a little conversation about if we don’t move into another phase which would allow us to play games, at what point in the fall do we just say, ‘it’s too late so we can’t do anything,’” Haun said.
Haun said his hopes for resuming VHSL sports were buoyed by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s announcement that the state will enter Phase III in the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic on July 1.
“The good news is Virginia only stayed in Phase II for what, three weeks?” he said. “Here it is, it’s going to be July the 1st and we’re going to be moving into Phase III. That’s an indication that our health numbers are looking good and things in Virginia are going well.
“I’m not sure that two months ago that we were going to get to Phase III much before August and that we might not stay in there for the whole fall. Getting into Phase III by July 1st gives you some hope things will keep going well and people will keep following the rules and we’re not one of those states that hits that spike.”
However, the VHSL leader cautioned that Phase III in the state’s K-12 schools still calls for social distancing and other safety measures to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
Haun has repeatedly stressed one point:
“You can’t play games if you’re social-distancing,” he said. “People need to be patient and understand the longer we wait the better off we are, because we’ll have better data to make more well-informed decisions.
“Phase III means there’s going to be staggered school openings and a lot of social distancing.”
The VHSL allowed its member schools to resume limited out-of-season workouts and conditioning on June 15, but few schools statewide are holding supervised activities.
Haun said the Executive Committee — which is composed primarily of school principals, athletic directors and superintendents from across the state — likely will meet in July and again in August to further discuss fall sports.
Until then, he will monitor the COVID-19 data and cringe at reports such as the 17 Ohio teens who tested positive after a recent trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
“It’s out there,” Haun said. “It hasn’t gone away.”
Roster set for all-star baseball game in Salem
Sixty-two players are listed on the roster for the two August 1 all-star baseball games at Haley Toyota Field, sponsored by the Roanoke-Salem Baseball Hall of Fame and the Salem Red Sox.
Team 1 will play Team 2 in the first game at 3 p.m., followed by Team 3 vs. Team 4 in the second games. Eligible players are seniors from the 2020 graduating class from eight counties: Alleghany, Bedford, Botetourt, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Montgomery, Roanoke and the independent cities located within those counties.
ROSTERS
Team 1
Alleghany — Triston Hensley, 2b-ss; Brian Broughman, c; Jacob Clarke, lf; James River — Garrett Aaron, p-of; Kevin Austin, p-1b-rf; Dyllan McAllister, p-of; Chase Oberg, c-2b-rf; Hunter Wilson, p-1b; Lord Botetourt — Cody Camper, 2b-3b-of; Brae Farrell, p-util; Luke Hale, p-1b-of; Franklin County — Colton Kent, 1b-3b; Logan Mason, 2b-of; Brayden Merrick, ss; Patrick Henry — Todd Kennedy, p-1b.
Team 2
Cave Spring — Jalen Buster (tentative), 2b-ss; Eastern Montgomery — Kyle Petitt, 3b; Tony Shannon-Amato, of; Radford — Alex Howard, rf-lf; Logan King, 2b-cf; Staunton River — Terry Lee Adams, 2b-of; Collin Bates, ss-p-of; Eddie Blake, p-1b-2b; Jared Mayhew, p-c-3b; Christian Spinner, 1b-3b; William Byrd — Logan Baker, p-1b-of; Jacob Brammer, p; Nate Hayes, of; Jacob Johnson, cf; Ethan Spraker, p-2b-ss; Nathan Sullivan, p.
Team 3
Blacksburg — Luke Goforth, c-of; Scott Hudson, 1b-3b-dh; J.J. Shiebest, p-1b-3b-of; Tyler VandeVorde, ss-p; Christiansburg — Brady Kirtner, 3b-ss; Dakota Sisson, of; Hidden Valley — Marqui Claytor, p-3b; Sean Gibbons, p-1b-of; Jake Harvey, p-of; Ben Page, of; Braeden Sheretz, of; Brady Snell, 2b-3b; North Cross — Nick Carey, p-1b-of; Aaron Richardson, if-of; William Fleming — Justin Craig, p-2b.
Team 4
Auburn — Christian Fisher, 2b-of-p; Craig County — Hunter Jones, cf; Glenvar — Dakota Hensel, p-2b-of; Nick Sebolt, ss; Northside, Jacob Elliott, of-util; Riley Phillips, 1b; Cam Upton, 2b-ss-cf; Salem — Bryceton Cooper, p; Jadon Fetrow, 2b-ss; Zian Honaker, p-1b-of; Jack Hudson, p-of; Michael Morrison, c; Lance Price, p-of; Parker Stallard, of; Hunter Tensen, p-of; Lance Wendt, p-3b.
Blacksburg’s Thompson advances
Blacksburg’s Frank Thompson was pushed to the limit Wednesday by 14-year-old Kaylun Bigun of College Park, Maryland in the American Clay Court Nationals tennis tournament at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.
Thompson prevailed 6-7 (8-6), 6-3, 1-0 (10-6) to improve to 3-0 in the tournament and advance to a quarterfinal match later Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.