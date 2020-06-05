As he prepares for his fifth season as Virginia’s head football coach, Bronco Mendenhall and his staff are putting up the best recruiting numbers of his UVa tenure.
That didn’t happen by accident.
Mendenhall, hired by Virginia in December of 2015, is working on his sixth UVa recruiting class.
Most of his first signing class had been recruited by predecessor Mike London and his staff. That class was ranked 61st in the country by rivals.com.
The next two Mendenhall classes were ranked 58th and 63rd, with 247Sports posting final rankings in the same range.
There was a blip in 2020, when Virginia’s class was ranked 59th by rivals.com. At last look, however, the Cavaliers’ 2021 class currently stands at No. 28, early as it may be.
“Our department has grown significantly,” said Justin Anderson, the football program’s director of player personnel, a position he previously had held under Mendenhall at Brigham Young.
“When we first got here, it was really just me and a couple of other fellas,” said Anderson, not to be confused with the former UVa basketball player of the same name.
“We had some students who would help us between classes, etc. Since Carla Williams was hired [as athletic director], she’s been very supportive in helping us get where we need to be.
“She’s provided some ideas but, more than anything, she’s said, ‘What do we need to do to get where we need to get.’ ”
Williams previously had served as deputy director of athletics at Georgia, where she had oversight for football. When she was introduced as UVa athletic director in December of 2011, Virginia had three analysts.
In a phone interview earlier this week, Anderson said UVa now has eight analysts, counting him, as well as an on-campus recruiting coordinator.
“Before that, we had a couple of people doing all of that,” Anderson said. “I would say we’ve bulked up our analysts and they’re able to deal with a significant amount of work.”
That’s in addition to Mendenhall and full-time assistant coaches who can recruit off campus.
“There’s no cap on how many analysts you can have,” Anderson said. “There’s some programs who have several more than we do. We didn’t have so many that they weren’t staying busy.”
Anderson said Virginia uses the term “regional scouts” for the analysts.
“They’re essentially finding and evaluating players 24 hours a day,” he said. “During this time of the COVID virus, our job hasn’t changed. They’re finding players on Twitter and whatever way they can.
“They’re evaluating them and passing that along to a coach to watch. The coach has the final say.”
Grades and character are also part of the equation.
Of the 14 commitments that Virginia has taken for 2021, four are from Georgia, two from North Carolina and one apiece from Alabama, Florida, Texas, Washington and Maryland.
Keytaon Thompson, a transfer quarterback from Mississippi State, is a former Louisiana state player of the year.
Anderson and special teams coordinator Ricky Brumfield both coached at Nicholls State in Thibodaux, Louisiana, where Jordan Arcement, described by UVa as a “senior scout,” played wide receiver.
“Coach Brumfield has done an amazing job [and] Jordan Arcement has a lot of knowledge of the area,” Anderson said.
“Georgia is full of talent. It’s a place we’re trying to get even more into. Of course, that’s where Georgia Tech resides, and wherever there’s ACC football, it makes it easier to recruit.”
There have been considerable changes in the recruiting dynamic, especially in this age of the transfer portal, where there is near constant traffic.
“At quarterback, we’ve had success so far,” said Anderson, who was quick to mention record-setting UVa quarterback Bryce Perkins, who began his college career at Arizona State before a stop at Arizona Western, a junior college.
“Competition brings out the best in everybody and Keytaon was a guy who, when he jumped into the portal, we were excited about and knew he had experience.
“We do our research very quickly, so, when a guy jumps into the portal, we can watch their film and evaluate them almost in a day’s work.”
No team can do without Zoom, a video conferencing system.
“The explosion of Zoom has been something that is becoming common and doesn’t appear to be going anywhere,” Anderson said.
If there is one area in which Virginia frequently has fallen short and admittedly would like to improve, it’s in-state recruiting. Virginia has averaged fewer than four in-state signees in its last three classes.
“That’s one of our goals,” said Anderson, noting that staff newcomer Clint Sintim is a former UVa player from northern Virginia. “I think [Sintim] does help. He’s a Virginia kid who chose the state of Virginia, just like coach [Marques] Hagans.
“We’re hoping those two guys can help make Virginia a place where people want to be.”
