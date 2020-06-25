Aaliyah Pitts, the Virginia 6A player of the year at Woodbridge High School in 2019, is one of seven women’s basketball recruits announced by the University of Virginia on Thursday.
She will be joined by a pair of transfers: London Clarkson, who played at Florida State last season and will be redshirted this coming season, and Charlottesville product Emily Maupin, a walk-on who played at Elon last year and can play immediately as a graduate transfer.
Virginia also has taken commitments from 6-1 Deja Bristol from New Hope Academy and Upper Marlboro, Maryland, as well as 6-foot Zaria Johnson from Houston and 6-3 Nycerra Minnis from Herndon, who averaged 17 rebounds per game as a junior at Parkdale High School in Maryland.
Guard Kaydan Johnson from Cleveland is the sister of current UVa player Dani Lawson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.