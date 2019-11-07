Softball is back in the Summer Olympics, and USA Softball is also making a return trip to Salem in advance of the 2020 Tokyo Games.
The City of Salem announced on Thursday that the Billy Sample Field at Kiwanis Park will host one of the Olympic team’s “Stand Beside Her” tour of exhibition games on Thursday, June 25.
“At this point, we are the last stop for them before they leave for the Games,” city of Salem Director of Parks and Recreation John Shaner said. “And we plan to give them a great send-off.”
Team USA will be playing a collection of Virginia all-stars, which Shaner said will likely include top players from surrounding universities.
Softball and baseball are returning to the Olympics for the first time since the sports were dropped from the Games’ docket of events after 2008 in Beijing. That year, a crowd of 4,126 fans packed Kiwanis to watch the U.S. team beat a regional all-star team 9-0.
The national team has returned since — USA Softball’s senior team swept its junior team in a doubleheader at Kiwanis back in the summer of 2011. That year, a little under 3,000 softball fans came to the event.
But now the glamour of the Olympics is back for softball fans.
“With softball being brought back to the Olympics this year and for us to have the opportunity to showcase them, it’s a great opportunity for people in Southwest Virginia to see the top players in the country,” Shaner said.
With there being a 12-year hiatus between Olympic dates for the softball team, much of the 2020 roster will be new faces who may not be as familiar to softball fans as the superstars of the early 2000s, such as Jessica Mendoza and Natasha Watley.
Shaner said Cat Osterman, the former Univeristy of Texas pitching star, who was a mainstay on the team in the early 2000s, is still on the roster, as is Monica Abbot.
The USA team will be coached by South Florida coach Ken Eriksen. In Virginia, he will be battling a team led by Virginia Wesleyan’s Brandon Elliott.
Tickets will go on sale for the event at 10 a.m. Friday at Salem Civic Center box office. They can also be purchased online at ticketmaster.com.
