ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — Missed scoring opportunities, 15 strikeouts and a four-run third inning all led to Elizabethton’s 4-2 win over Pulaski.

Back-to-back singles by Roberto Chirinos and Antonio Cabello, followed by a throwing error on Ryder Green’s run-scoring grounder put the Yankees on top in the first.

With two outs and nobody on base in the third, Matt Wallner laced an RBI double and Parker Phillips crushed a three-run homer to give the Twins the lead.

Green led off the fourth with a double but was left stranded after two strikeouts and a flyout .

In the sixth, Green hit his second double of the game but was again left stranded when Chad Bell struck out and the Yankees came away empty-handed.

Pulaski cut the lead in half in the eighth. Jake Farrell and Borinquen Mendez led off the inning with singles and advanced on a wild pitch. Farrell scored on a passed ball on a Cabello third strike and Cabello made it to first. Green would then strike out and Bell line out to end the inning with runners on the corners.

Reliever Frandy Torres retired the Yankees in order in the ninth to preserve the win.

ON DECK: The series finale will be Tuesday with the first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m. as the Yankees vie for their fifth straight series win.


BATTING
2B: Green 2 (12, Marin, An, Marin, An).
TB: Cabello; Chirinos; Farrell; Green 4; Mendez, Bo.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Torres, S; Santos, M; Bell 2.
Team RISP: 0-for-11.
Team LOB: 5.

FIELDING
Outfield assists: Santos, M (Smith at 2nd base).
DP: (Mendez, Bo-Chirinos-Farrell).

Elizabethton Twins
PlayerPosABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOAVG
Ruben Santana2B311000010.276
Charles MackDH412000000.258
Matt WallnerRF411100101.281
Parker Phillips1B311001310.284
Max SmithCF302100000.288
Trevor JensenLF300000001.242
Ricky De La Torre3B301000002.167
Will HollandSS300000001.161
    Seth GraySS000000000.217
Kidany SalvaC300000001.262
Totals2948201426.260
 

BATTING
2B: Wallner (17, Munoz, J); Smith (9, Munoz, J).
HR: Phillips (5, 3rd inning off Munoz, J, 2 on, 2 out).
TB: De La Torre; Mack 2; Phillips 4; Santana, R; Smith 3; Wallner 2.
RBI: Phillips 3 (15); Wallner (25).
2-out RBI: Wallner; Phillips 3.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Jensen.
GIDP: Phillips.
Team RISP: 2-for-5.
Team LOB: 3.

BASERUNNING
CS: De La Torre (1, 2nd base by Munoz, J/Torres, S); Jensen (2, 2nd base by Alvarez, Nelson L/Torres, S).

FIELDING
E: Santana, R (4, throw); Phillips (2, throw).

Pulaski Yankees
PlayerIPHRERBBSOHRERA*
Jhonatan Munoz (L, 4-3)5.26442214.93
Nelson L Alvarez2.12000405.27
Totals8.08442613.78
Elizabethton Twins
PlayerIPHRERBBSOHRERA
Andriu Marin (W, 2-2)6.041001105.31
Owen Griffith (H, 1)1.00000003.00
Frandy Torres (S, 2)2.02110404.91
Totals9.062101504.36

WP: Torres 2.

Pitches-strikes: Munoz, J 88-53; Alvarez, Nelson L 37-23; Marin, An 80-55; Griffith 9-7; Torres 28-20.

Groundouts-flyouts: Munoz, J 5-5; Alvarez, Nelson L 1-0; Marin, An 2-3; Griffith 2-0; Torres 0-0.

Batters faced: Munoz, J 24; Alvarez, Nelson L 7; Marin, An 22; Griffith 3; Torres 9.

Inherited runners-scored: Alvarez, Nelson L 1-0.

Umpires: HP: Adam Clark. 1B: West Hyer.

Weather: 85 degrees, Overcast.

Wind: 1 mph, None.

First pitch: 6:33 PM.

T: 2:26.

Att: 589.

Pulaski Yankees
PlayerPosABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOAVG*
Roberto ChirinosSS411000000.272
Antonio CabelloDH401000003.230
Ryder GreenCF402200001.274
Chad Bell3B400000002.262
Saul TorresC400000003.239
Madison SantosRF400000002.180
Jake PriesLF400000003.242
Jake Farrell1B311000001.193
Borinquen Mendez2B301000000.291
Totals34262000015.238

Tags

Load comments