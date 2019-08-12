ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — Missed scoring opportunities, 15 strikeouts and a four-run third inning all led to Elizabethton’s 4-2 win over Pulaski.
Back-to-back singles by Roberto Chirinos and Antonio Cabello, followed by a throwing error on Ryder Green’s run-scoring grounder put the Yankees on top in the first.
With two outs and nobody on base in the third, Matt Wallner laced an RBI double and Parker Phillips crushed a three-run homer to give the Twins the lead.
Green led off the fourth with a double but was left stranded after two strikeouts and a flyout .
In the sixth, Green hit his second double of the game but was again left stranded when Chad Bell struck out and the Yankees came away empty-handed.
Pulaski cut the lead in half in the eighth. Jake Farrell and Borinquen Mendez led off the inning with singles and advanced on a wild pitch. Farrell scored on a passed ball on a Cabello third strike and Cabello made it to first. Green would then strike out and Bell line out to end the inning with runners on the corners.
Reliever Frandy Torres retired the Yankees in order in the ninth to preserve the win.
ON DECK: The series finale will be Tuesday with the first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m. as the Yankees vie for their fifth straight series win.
BATTING
2B: Green 2 (12, Marin, An, Marin, An).
TB: Cabello; Chirinos; Farrell; Green 4; Mendez, Bo.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Torres, S; Santos, M; Bell 2.
Team RISP: 0-for-11.
Team LOB: 5.
FIELDING
Outfield assists: Santos, M (Smith at 2nd base).
DP: (Mendez, Bo-Chirinos-Farrell).
|Elizabethton Twins
|Player
|Pos
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|Ruben Santana
|2B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Charles Mack
|DH
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Matt Wallner
|RF
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|Parker Phillips
|1B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.284
|Max Smith
|CF
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Trevor Jensen
|LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Ricky De La Torre
|3B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Will Holland
|SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|Seth Gray
|SS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Kidany Salva
|C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Totals
|29
|4
|8
|2
|0
|1
|4
|2
|6
|.260
BATTING
2B: Wallner (17, Munoz, J); Smith (9, Munoz, J).
HR: Phillips (5, 3rd inning off Munoz, J, 2 on, 2 out).
TB: De La Torre; Mack 2; Phillips 4; Santana, R; Smith 3; Wallner 2.
RBI: Phillips 3 (15); Wallner (25).
2-out RBI: Wallner; Phillips 3.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Jensen.
GIDP: Phillips.
Team RISP: 2-for-5.
Team LOB: 3.
BASERUNNING
CS: De La Torre (1, 2nd base by Munoz, J/Torres, S); Jensen (2, 2nd base by Alvarez, Nelson L/Torres, S).
FIELDING
E: Santana, R (4, throw); Phillips (2, throw).
|Pulaski Yankees
|Player
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA*
|Jhonatan Munoz (L, 4-3)
|5.2
|6
|4
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4.93
|Nelson L Alvarez
|2.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|5.27
|Totals
|8.0
|8
|4
|4
|2
|6
|1
|3.78
|Elizabethton Twins
|Player
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|Andriu Marin (W, 2-2)
|6.0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|11
|0
|5.31
|Owen Griffith (H, 1)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.00
|Frandy Torres (S, 2)
|2.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4.91
|Totals
|9.0
|6
|2
|1
|0
|15
|0
|4.36
WP: Torres 2.
Pitches-strikes: Munoz, J 88-53; Alvarez, Nelson L 37-23; Marin, An 80-55; Griffith 9-7; Torres 28-20.
Groundouts-flyouts: Munoz, J 5-5; Alvarez, Nelson L 1-0; Marin, An 2-3; Griffith 2-0; Torres 0-0.
Batters faced: Munoz, J 24; Alvarez, Nelson L 7; Marin, An 22; Griffith 3; Torres 9.
Inherited runners-scored: Alvarez, Nelson L 1-0.
Umpires: HP: Adam Clark. 1B: West Hyer.
Weather: 85 degrees, Overcast.
Wind: 1 mph, None.
First pitch: 6:33 PM.
T: 2:26.
Att: 589.
|Pulaski Yankees
|Player
|Pos
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|AVG*
|Roberto Chirinos
|SS
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Antonio Cabello
|DH
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.230
|Ryder Green
|CF
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Chad Bell
|3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Saul Torres
|C
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.239
|Madison Santos
|RF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.180
|Jake Pries
|LF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.242
|Jake Farrell
|1B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|Borinquen Mendez
|2B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Totals
|34
|2
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.238