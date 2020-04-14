AUTO RACING
7 p.m.: ESPN2, rerun of Saturday's "The Race: All-Star Series" simulation with IndyCar and Formula One drivers
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.: ACC Network, 2016 ACC Championship, Florida State-Clemson
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 Michigan-Penn State game
4 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 Wake Forest-Clemson game
6:30 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 South Carolina-Clemson game
7 p.m.: ACC Network, Jan. 2017 CFP Championship, Clemson-Alabama
9:30 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 Oregon-Arizona State game
10 p.m.: ACC Network, Jan. 2019 CFP Championship, Clemson-Alabama
GOLF
8:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, 2016 Ryder Cup, Day 2
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2016 Ryder Cup, Final Day
6 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2019 Western Intercollegiate, Second Round
9 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Golf's Greatest Rounds," Henrik Stenson in 2016 British Open
11:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, "The Cut" (new)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: MASN, 2012 Cincinnati-Washington game
7 p.m.: MASN, 2019 World Series, Game 7
8 p.m.: ESPN, 1988 World Series, Game 1, Oakland-L.A. Dodgers
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Nationals parade
11:30 pm.: MASN, 2015 Atlanta-Baltimore game
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.: ESPN2, "UFC Unleashed: Lightweight Brawls"
11 p.m.: ESPN2, "UFC Unleashed: Ferguson vs. Cowboy"
NFL
3:30 p.m.: ESPN, "Mel Kiper's Mock Draft 4.0" (live; re-airs at 6 p.m. on ESPN2)
NHL
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Pause and Rewind"
6 p.m: NBC Sports Network, 2019 First Round, Game 1, Columbus-Tampa Bay
OLYMPICS
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 Olympics, men's track, sprint events
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 Olympics, gymnastics, individual event finals
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 Olympics, Michael Phelps special
11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 Olympics, women's track, sprint events
Midnight: NBC Sports Network, 2016 Olympics, men's track, distance events
1 a.m.: NBC Sports Network 2016 Olympics, women's track, distance events
SOCCER
3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2014 ACC Men's Championship, Clemson-Louisville
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Western Carolina-Clemson game
