AUTO RACING
Noon: ESPN2, Red Bull Homestretch virtual racing series (taped Thursday)
3:30 p.m.: WFXR, NASCAR Cup Series, Real Heroes 400, at Darlington (live; prerace show at 3 p.m.)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: ESPNU, 2015 College World Series, Game 3, UVa-Vanderbilt
CROSS COUNTRY
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC championships, at Blacksburg
DOGS
8 p.m.: WSLS, 2020 Beverly Hills Dog Show (debut of telecast taped in February)
FENCING
10:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC championships
FIELD HOCKEY
9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC championship, UNC-BC
GOLF
7 a.m.: Golf Channel, 1992 PGA Championship highlights
8 a.m.: Golf Channel, 1994 PGA Championship highlights
11 a.m.: Golf Channel, 2012 PGA Championship highlights
Noon: Golf Channel, 2014 PGA Championship highlights
2 p.m.: WSLS, NBC Sports Network, Golf Channel, TaylorMade Driving Relief: Rory McIlroy/Dustin Johnson vs. Rickie Fowler/Matthew Wolff, at Juno Beach, Fla. (live; preshow at 1:30 p.m. on Golf Channel)
3 p.m.: WDBJ, 2000 PGA Championship
FISHING
11 a.m.: ESPN2, 2020 Bassmaster Classic, Day 2
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4:30 p.m.: MASN, 2012 Arizona-Washington game
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
1 p.m.: ESPN2, rerun of Saturday's UFC bouts
NBA
Noon: ESPN, "Detail: 1998 Chicago Bulls" (ESPN debut of ESPN Plus series)
1 p.m.: ESPN, "The Last Dance," Episodes 1-6
3 p.m.: WSET, 2019 NBA Finals, Game 6, Toronto-Golden State
7 p.m.: ESPN, ESPN2, "The Last Dance," Episodes 7-8
9 p.m.: ESPN, ESPN2, "The Last Dance," debut of Episodes 9 and 10 (uncensored version on ESPN)
NFL
Noon: WSLS, "NFL 100 Greatest: Plays" (NBC debut of NFL Network episode)
NHL
9 a.m. to 7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, marathon of Capitals games from 2018 and 2019
RODEO
11:30 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Lucas Oil Invitational, at Guthrie, Okla. (live)
2 p.m.: WDBJ, PBR Tour, Lucas Oil Invitational, at Guthrie, Okla. (live)
SOCCER
8 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1999 Manchester United-Tottenham match
9:20 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Mainz at Koln (live)
10 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Manchester City-Queens Park match
11:50 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Union Berlin (live)
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, eMLS Tournament Special (new)
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2014 Portland-Seattle match
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Noon: ACC Network, 2020 ACC men's championships
2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC women's championships
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC indoor championships
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
11 p.m.: ESPN2, "For the Culture," documentary on 2019-20 South Carolina team (ESPN2 debut of SEC Network special)
WRESTLING
7 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC championships
