By Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

Noon: ESPN2, Red Bull Homestretch virtual racing series (taped Thursday)

3:30 p.m.: WFXR, NASCAR Cup Series, Real Heroes 400, at Darlington (live; prerace show at 3 p.m.)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: ESPNU, 2015 College World Series, Game 3, UVa-Vanderbilt

CROSS COUNTRY

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC championships, at Blacksburg

DOGS

8 p.m.: WSLS, 2020 Beverly Hills Dog Show (debut of telecast taped in February)

FENCING

10:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC championships

FIELD HOCKEY

9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC championship, UNC-BC

GOLF

7 a.m.: Golf Channel, 1992 PGA Championship highlights

8 a.m.: Golf Channel, 1994 PGA Championship highlights

11 a.m.: Golf Channel, 2012 PGA Championship highlights

Noon: Golf Channel, 2014 PGA Championship highlights

2 p.m.: WSLS, NBC Sports Network, Golf Channel, TaylorMade Driving Relief: Rory McIlroy/Dustin Johnson vs. Rickie Fowler/Matthew Wolff, at Juno Beach, Fla. (live; preshow at 1:30 p.m. on Golf Channel)

3 p.m.: WDBJ, 2000 PGA Championship

FISHING

11 a.m.: ESPN2, 2020 Bassmaster Classic, Day 2

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4:30 p.m.: MASN, 2012 Arizona-Washington game

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

1 p.m.: ESPN2, rerun of Saturday's UFC bouts

NBA

Noon: ESPN, "Detail: 1998 Chicago Bulls" (ESPN debut of ESPN Plus series)

1 p.m.: ESPN, "The Last Dance," Episodes 1-6

3 p.m.: WSET, 2019 NBA Finals, Game 6, Toronto-Golden State

7 p.m.: ESPN, ESPN2, "The Last Dance," Episodes 7-8

9 p.m.: ESPN, ESPN2, "The Last Dance," debut of Episodes 9 and 10 (uncensored version on ESPN)

NFL

Noon: WSLS, "NFL 100 Greatest: Plays" (NBC debut of NFL Network episode)

NHL

9 a.m. to 7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, marathon of Capitals games from 2018 and 2019

RODEO

11:30 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Lucas Oil Invitational, at Guthrie, Okla. (live)

2 p.m.: WDBJ, PBR Tour, Lucas Oil Invitational, at Guthrie, Okla. (live)

SOCCER

8 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1999 Manchester United-Tottenham match

9:20 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Mainz at Koln (live)

10 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Manchester City-Queens Park match

11:50 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Union Berlin (live)

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, eMLS Tournament Special (new)

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2014 Portland-Seattle match

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Noon: ACC Network, 2020 ACC men's championships

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC women's championships

TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC indoor championships

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

11 p.m.: ESPN2, "For the Culture," documentary on 2019-20 South Carolina team (ESPN2 debut of SEC Network special)

WRESTLING

7 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC championships

