By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

BOXING

10 p.m.: Showtime, 2005 Tszyu-Hatton fight and 2008 Calzaghe-Lacy fight

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon: ACC Network, 2020 South Florida-Miami game

3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Coastal Carolina-N.C. State game

9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Illinois State-Florida State game

GOLF

11 a.m.: Golf Channel, 2018 Senior PGA Championship, final round

1 p.m. and 10 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, 2019 Pure Silk Championship, final round

3 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, 2016 Canadian Open, final round

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races

4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

2 p.m.: ESPN2, KT at LG

3:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, Doosan at Samsung (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 1970 World Series, Game 5

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Safe at Home" (new)

7 p.m.: MASN, 2019 N.Y. Mets-Washington game

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1988 World Series, Game 1, L.A. Dodgers-Oakland

9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1986 World Series, Game 6, N.Y. Mets-Boston

Midnight: NBC Sports Network, 1996 ALCS, Game 1, N.Y. Yankees-Baltimore

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon: ESPNU, 1992 Duke-North Carolina game

2 p.m.: ESPNU, 2001 Duke-Maryland game

4 p.m.: ESPNU, 2012 Kentucky-Miss. State game

7 p.m.: ESPNU, 1992 LSU-Alabama game

8:30 p.m.: ESPNU, 2003 Marquette-Louisville game

10:30 p.m.: ESPNU, 1997 Florida State-Wake Forest game

MISCELLANEOUS

6 p.m.: ACC Network, "Three-Day Weekend: Virginia Tech" (new show about Blacksburg; re-airs at 6:30 p.m.)

NBA

7 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League (live)

NFL

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Fox Football Now" (new)

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1995 NFC championship, Dallas-San Francisco

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, EA Madden NFL Invitational 2.0 (new)

OLYMPICS

7 p.m.: ESPN, "SportsCenter Special: Miracle On Ice at 40"

SOCCER

2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga: Union Berlin at Hertha Berlin (live)

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "Manchester City: Pep's Pursuit of Perfection"

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2012 Manchester City-Queens Park match

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Notre Dame-Duke game

TENNIS

Noon: Tennis Channel, UTR Women's Pro Match Series (live)

