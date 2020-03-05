Days after being waived by one NBA playoff contender, William Fleming graduate Troy Daniels is joining another.
Daniels, who was put on waivers by the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, is finalizing a deal to join the Denver Nuggets, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted. The former VCU standout cleared waivers Wednesday. The guard will earn $481,000 from Denver, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks, while reaping $2 million from the Lakers.
Daniels, who joined the Lakers as a free agent last summer, averaged 4.2 points and 11.1 minutes in 41 games for Los Angeles. This is his seventh NBA season. Wojnarowski had reported Sunday that the Lakers and Daniels' agent had been working together to find a solution that would give Daniels a shot to play elsewhere and that would free up a roster spot for the Lakers.
Denver entered Thursday in first place in the Northwest Division with a 41-20 mark.
