ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — Saul Torres hit a three-run homer and Roberto Chirinos collected four hits to lead the Pulaski Yankees to a 7-4 series opening win over the Elizabethton Twins Sunday evening at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark
A two-out RBI single by Chirinos, scoring Antonio Cabello who had doubled, followed by the Torres dinger put the Yankees on top 4-0 in their first at-bat. Torres’ homer was his eighth and an Appy League leading 57th for Pulaski.
The Twins answered in the bottom of the inning with a two-run homer by Parker Phillips.
The Yanks missed a scoring opportunity in the fourth when Jake Pries led off with a walk and, with one out, Anthony Volpe doubled. Pries was then thrown out at the plate on an Antonio Cabello grounder. Ryder Green walked to load the bases, but Chad Bell struck out to end the threat.
Pulaski added to its run total in the fifth on a Madison Santos RBI single and sacrifice flies by Jose Sanchez and Cabello to go up 7-2.
A two-run double by Charles Mack in the bottom of the fifth cut into the Yankee lead.
The Twins got the first two batters on in the seventh, but two strikeouts and a lineout quelled the rally.
Jackson Bertsch and Tyler Johnson shut out the Twins over the final 4 1/3 innings, allowing one hit each.
Bertsch gained his second win and Johnson his third save of the season.
Game two of the series will take place Monday at 6:30 p.m.