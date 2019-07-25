Kevin Dill’s sense Thursday was that the field for the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame seniors championship would be surprised at his presence atop the standings after the first round.
“Myself included,” he said.
Dill, representing Blue Hills Golf Club, shot a 1-over-par 71 at Hunting Hills Country Club to take a one-shot lead over Gary Leroux and Jack Allara heading into Friday’s second round, which will be held at Hidden Valley Country Club.
Peyton Spangler shot 71 in the junior division, giving him a three-shot lead over teammate Samir Davidov, one of six Roanoke Country Club golfers atop the junior division.
The day started in an ideal fashion for Dill, who birdied the first two holes.
“That’s two of the hardest holes on the course, arguably,” Dill said of No. 1, a severe dogleg par-4. “[It] is the hardest starting hole in the Roanoke Valley. I don’t know if I’d ever birdied it before.
“Birdie-birdie is a damn good start.”
The low round of the day, a 70, was posted by Bill Nunnenkamp in the super seniors division for players 65 and over. Nunnenkamp was the champion of that group as recently at 2016.
The early leader in that division was Jim Wright, who has returned to competitive golf after a 15-year absence related to a knee replacement. He is one shot back.
“When I started playing again, I was 62,” said Wright, who subsequently finished in the top eight in the state senior amateur. “The way I played today, I could have shot 65.
“I had a bunch of birdie putts I missed. That’s always been my trouble, putting.”
Jeff Mackey of the host club set the pace with an early 75 that included a double bogey at the par-3 18th hole, where he four-putted on a green that slopes heavily from the back of the green to the front.
“With my hip the way it is, it’s probably not a bad score,” said Mack, who is scheduled for fall hip replacement. “I guess, when you’re 72, you should be happy to shoot 75.
“You just hate to make double bogey on the last hole.”