Katy, bar the door is an American phrase, usually heard in the Southwhen trouble is on the way.
Well, a girl named Katie certainly proved to be a huge problem for the rest of the contestants in the featured regular division of the Roanoke Valley Women's Golf Association's City-County Championship.
Katie Muscatello, a member of the Virginia Tech golf team, finished off one of the biggest routs in tournament history Thursday on her home course at Blacksburg Country Club.
Coming off a sizzling 3-under-par 68 on Wednesday's first round at Botetourt Golf & Swim Club, Muscatello fired an even-par 71 on her home track in round 2 to waltz to an nine-shot romp with a winning total of 4-under 139.
"No one played like Katie did back in my day because she hits the ball so far," said Roanoke's Dot Bolling, an 70-year-old umpteen-time champion in the event who played with the winner Thursday.
After completing her demolition of the field, the 21-year-old Blacksburg native called it "my biggest win ever, and it feels good!"
"I would have loved to have gotten into the 60s again, but a double bogey on the [par-5] 17th ruined that," said Muscatello, who pushed a 4-hybrid second shot from 180 yards onto a cart path and then out of bounds. "But it was still a good round and I'm happy with it!"
She should be. After birdieing hole Nos. 2 and 9 on the front side, the powerful Muscatello rattled off birdies at Nos. 13, 14 and 15 to put any would-be chasers to rest.
What made her game tick the past two days?
"I came out for this tournament and I wasn't scared to hit the tough shots. I didn't go out and just play safe," the tough-minded winner said. "With a round here, it was an attractive event for me. I wasn't doing anything else and I was like 'you know, I would be out playing Blacksburg anyway so I might as well play in the tournament.'"
Smart choice.
"It's been a long time since I've won," Muscatello said. "My last win was a college prep tournament at Birdwood Golf Course in Charlottesville. It's sweet to get it done again."
Muscatello, a rising senior on Tech's golf team who still has two years of college eligibility left, said she was provided more motivation early Thursday morning when Hokies golf coach Carol Robertson texted her "Good Luck!" after seeing The Roanoke Times' article.
"That was good to hear," said Muscatello, who was a standout player at Blacksburg High before heading to Tech.
"I was playing well coming in here. I had confidence in my game and the driver was good, which was key to going low," the winner noted.
Kaitlyn Mosdell, a rising junior on Lord Botetourt's golf team, fired a final-round of even-par 71 to tie Bolling for second behind Muscatello at 148.
"I hadn't played this course very much, but I did get to go out and do a practice round," said a satisfied Mosdell, whose round included an eagle at the par-5 No. 5.
"I had a lot of fun, know that."
Blacksburg's Abby Hunter shot 73 to finish fourth at 151. Kathryn Ha, 12, of Roanoke continued to impress, finishing fifth at 156.