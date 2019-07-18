No one mentioned the name Mason Stutler when polled about whom might win this week’s Delta Dental State Open of Virginia at Ballyhack Golf Club.
Well, the field had best learn the name of the lanky Fredericksburg native who has been an assistant pro at Richmond’s Kinloch Golf Club the past four months.
Stutler had been working as a PGA Pro the past three years at Pikewood National Golf Club in Morgantown, West Virginia, before returning to his home state.
In his first competitive round at Ballyhack, Stutler revealed Thursday that he has some serious game by fashioning a 7-under-par 65 to share the first-round lead in the scheduled 54-hole tournament.
Stutler’s work was enough to give him the lead until Radford University’s Peter Gasperini mustered a late charge by parlaying eight birdies with a bogey and got to the house with a 65, gaining a share of the top spot.
Late afternoon weather that included lighting interrupted play around 4 p.m.
Only 86 of 144 players got to complete their first round Thursday.
The continuation of the first round will commence at 7 a.m. Friday, with the second round beginning shortly afterward.
It will make for a long day for such Timesland-area stalwarts as Martinsville veteran Keith Decker, who stood 2 under through nine holes, and Salem’s Justin Young, who is tied for 48th at 2 over.
Three-time winner Jay Woodson of Powhatan was even par through nine holes and is tied for 21st.
Stutler is making his first start in the Virginia section since he left to play college golf at multi-time Division III national champion Methodist College in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
“I played four years of college golf at Methodist, which is a great program and I got great coaching from Steve Conley,’’ said Stutler, who was a first-team All-American for the Monarchs in 2015-16.
“Coming out of high school I didn’t have any looks to play in college and just wanted to get in the business side of golf,” Stutler said.
Consider his business taken care of this day.
What a blast it was as he registered eight birdies to go with a single bogey on a course he had never seen before a Wednesday practice round.
“I would have been lying if I said had expected this today,” Stutler said. “I’ve never made it to the State Open before, and I’m just having fun and enjoying it.
“I have built some confidence playing with some really good golfers in the section. I’m learning a lot and it just happened to come together at a place I had never been before.”
Carter Morgan posted a 67 at dusk to climb to second place before nightfall.
Red-hot teenager Chris Zhang of Blacksburg and veteran Scott Shingler of Haymarket each posted 68 and were joined by late finisher Charlie Kennedy in a three-way tie for third just before nightfall.
“I started with a bogey and ended with a bogey on the last hole where I didn’t hit a good drive,” Zhang said. “I had six birdies and a few other chances I left out there.
“I like this place, a really fun golf course,” said Zhang, who will play college golf at Northwestern starting next year.
Zhang’s hot round continued his recent stellar run that saw him to make it to the VSGA Men’s Amateur final, where he lost a tight match to Wake Forest signee Michael Brennan of Leesburg.
Shingler, long known as one of the state’s most solid amateurs, posted a stout round included six birdies. The veteran finished his day by draining a 35-footer for birdie on the 18th hole’s massive green.
“I hit some good iron shots and kind of gave myself some looks and made some putts,” Shingler said. “The one on No. 18 was a little gift that was a nice way to end the day.”