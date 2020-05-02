World-class rower Jasper Liu was just passing through Roanoke to see his aunt and cousin. After one visit to row at Carvins Cove Reservoir, he decided to stay.
This was the last week in March. Since then, Liu has enjoyed exploring the area.
The 25-year-old civil engineer from Philadelphia was hoping to represent the U.S. in the 2020 Olympic Games. He was in Sarasota, Florida, training on the course just days before the Olympic trials were scheduled in March. He had previously been at a training camp in Texas.
The winner of Liu’s event, the lightweight double sculls, would then go to the final Olympic qualification regatta in Lucerne, Switzerland.
Liu never got the chance to prove himself. In early March, the Olympic trials were canceled, and the games eventually postponed until at least 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Liu decided to use his free time to camp and have fun rowing solo, taking his time while traveling back home from the south. But his camping and trip home stopped short, and he plans to remain in Roanoke until the boat house he’s based out of in Philadelphia reopens once things return to relative normalcy following restrictions due to the pandemic.
Liu had been to Roanoke a handful of times before to see his aunt Joan Stemmler and cousin Josh Taibbi. This time, he says he has “plenty of time to explore and plenty of ways to do it.”
Now Liu spends his days not only rowing but biking and running as well. He bikes along the Blue Ridge Parkway, runs on area greenways and hikes and bikes on Mill Mountain and Carvins Cove.
Liu even took up mountain biking for the first time.
“I made the mistake of riding up Hi-Dee-Ho,” he said of the steep, 1.6-mile advanced trail at Carvins Cove Natural Reserve.
He had always been a road biker, but now that he does not have to adhere to a rigid training schedule, he is enjoying the rugged dirt trails the Roanoke area has to offer.
“I am just doing this now because I like to be outside,” he said.
Liu says the cove has perfect conditions for rowing because boaters can only use motors rated at 10 horsepower or less.
“It keeps the water super calm,” he said.
Last year, Liu qualified to row on the national team. The head coach of his team, Peter Mansfeld of Vesper Boat Club in Philadelphia, describes Liu as a “very smart athlete, very self-sufficient.”
“He knows what his body can handle and what his limits are,” Mansfeld said. “He has the urge to be successful; he is a good friend and human being. In the rowing community, he is very approachable and always willing to help with someone.”
Liu graduated from University of Pennsylvania in 2017 with a degree in civil engineering. He was working 30 hours a week and training until he left Philadelphia in January to go through the steps to qualify for the Olympics.
He took to the sport quickly. His freshman year at Penn, the rowing crew was looking for tall and athletic walk-ons.
“I was not tall, so I asked if I could join,” he said. “Rowing is a pretty easy sport to learn the basics of, and then it is all just hard work. The more you work at it, the more it pays off. There’s not that much innate talent that can help you in the sport, so it’s more just work ethic.”
Mansfeld said the team typically trains seven days a week, with up to three sessions a day, with each session lasting two hours. He said Liu has good athletic skills as well as coordination and strength.
“Jasper has a great work ethic; he never complains he never refuses,” Mansfeld said. “He is very competitive all the time.”
While rowing, Liu remains very focused, but during a break or when he is finished, he enjoys taking in his surroundings.
“Yeah, it’s beautiful out there,” he said of the reservoir, adding that he saw hawks, turtles and deer — and he thinks he saw a bald eagle.
When racing in a single shell, Liu goes 2,000 meters in 7 minutes.
“It’s a great feeling when you are working all out at max effort,” he said.
His 25-foot shell is less than a foot wide. Made of carbon fiber, it weighs 30 pounds.
Mansfeld said it can take athletes a decade to achieve making it to the Olympic Games. Nonetheless, he says, Liu “is in a really good position and should not hesitate to try it.”
Even with more than a year to go, the International Olympic Committee and Tokyo Olympic Games officials are having conversations about whether or not to hold the games next year.
Liu plans to go for his rowing event again if the Olympics are up and running.
