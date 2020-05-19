Harvick wins at Darlington as NASCAR returns to racing

Cars go through a turn at Darlington Raceway during the NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday. Tuesday's Xfinity race at Darlington will now start at 6 p.m.

 Jenna Fryer

The start time for Tuesday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race has been moved up to 6 p.m. because of weather concerns.

The race at Darlington was originally scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

The race will still air on Fox Sports 1.

The prerace show on Fox Sports 1 will now move up two hours as well. It will air at 5 p.m.

Tags

Load comments