NASCAR

Kevin Harvick gets out of his car in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday. Wednesday's race will start at 6 p.m.

 AP

The start time for tonight's NASCAR Cup race at Darlington has been moved up to 6 p.m. because of weather concerns.

The Toyota 500 was originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The race will still air on Fox Sports 1.

The prerace show on Fox Sports 1 will be moved up to 5 p.m.

Tuesday night's NASCAR Xfinity race at Darlington was rained out and was rescheduled for noon Thursday (Fox Sports 1).

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments