The start time for tonight's NASCAR Cup race at Darlington has been moved up to 6 p.m. because of weather concerns.
The Toyota 500 was originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The race will still air on Fox Sports 1.
The prerace show on Fox Sports 1 will be moved up to 5 p.m.
Tuesday night's NASCAR Xfinity race at Darlington was rained out and was rescheduled for noon Thursday (Fox Sports 1).
