Danny Connelly thought his race was finished.
The VISSA state cross country meet was behind him, and as the November calendar neared Thanksgiving the Roanoke Catholic senior had swallowed a grim acceptance that the hearing loss in his right year would be permanent.
Then Connelly’s life changed with one phone call.
Connelly had been profiled in a Roanoke Times feature story on Nov. 6, detailing his recovery from a heart ailment and his struggles with the ongoing hearing problems.
A retired schoolteacher named Carlene Irving read the article and wanted to contact the Connellys.
She connected with Danny’s mother and coach, Cathy, as the family was driving to an indoor track and field meet in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Al and Cathy Connelly listened as Irving said she had an adult son who experienced similar problems that were corrected by an audiologist at a local Miracle Ear franchise.
Danny Connelly was back in the game.
Danny lost the hearing in his right ear the day after Easter in 2015.
He suffered from migraines, vertigo and a constant ringing in his ears called tinnitus that caused insomnia and depression.
A visit to an ear, nose and throat specialist resulted in a shot in his eardrum.
A trip to Charlottesville ended with doctors telling him the cause of the condition was unknown.
All Danny knew was that he thought his hearing loss was permanent.
One phone call from a concerned and compassionate Roanoke Valley citizen changed everything.
Danny was tested at Miracle Ear and fitted with a hearing aid.
At first, the device only amplified his tinnitus. So it was reconfigured.
Suddenly, Danny could no longer sense a ringing in his ears.
Even better, part of his hearing returned.
It was the day before Thanksgiving.
Connelly’s parents were stunned.
“We didn’t have a whole lot of high hopes,” Cathy Connelly said. “Sure enough, he’s calling me on the ride home telling me he can hear.”
Al Connelly drove Danny to Miracle Ear and was skeptical and close to convinced the appointment would prove fruitless.
“He has a button when he hears noise,” Al said of his observation of the test. A lot of times, he’s sitting there not hitting the button so I’m saying it’s probably going to be the same thing as we had the last time.
“We weren’t really expecting much. I don’t want to say I shed a tear, but I choked up a little bit that he was actually hearing.”
Danny said he has regained at least 60 percent of his hearing with continuing gradual improvement.
“Now I can tell where sound is coming from,” he said. “When I’m running, knowing where cars are coming from behind me makes it a lot less scary.
“Conversations are a lot easier, one-on-one. Not having to strain to hear what they’re saying makes it a lot easier. Now when I have the hearing aid in, it cancels out the tinnitus so that’s like the first time in six or seven years I haven’t had tinnitus.”
Roanoke Catholic competes in very few indoor track events so Danny chose to test the hearing aid during the Foot Locker South Region meet in Charlotte.
“It’s been so long that I didn’t have hearing, it was just little things I didn’t think about, just hearing the crowd when I was running,” he said. “What it felt like actually in a moment again, it was very nice.
“When I was running beforehand I would just block out the noise and not really think. With it coming back, it gave me a sense of energy, a little boost.”
Danny was poised for a big outdoor track season this spring after running a personal best in the 3,200 of 9 minutes, 41.31 seconds in the November indoor meet in Winston-Salem.
He had his eye on the school records set in 2001 by Brian Doherty in the 1,600 (4:25) and 3,200 (9:33).
Danny had an encounter with the former Celtics star when he was warming up before the VISAA state meet four years ago.
“He walked up to me and said I wanted to shake the hand of the guy who hopefully will beat all of my records,” Danny recalled.
Instead, the 2020 outdoor season ended before it began because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Danny hopes his next race will come in the fall when he competes for the University of the Cumberlands, an NAIA Division II program in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
“It was sad because it was my senior year and it would be the last time I saw most of my teammates and having my mother as my coach and my father at most of my races, but really I saw that it was just giving me more time to train for my fall season,” he said.
Danny chose the Kentucky school, where his sister, Samantha, is a rising junior after his hearing trouble prevented him from attending his first choice — VMI.
“I took me a little while to get over that,” he said. “After college, I wanted to enlist. Maybe not be on the front lines, but I want to be a mechanical engineer for either the Army or the Marines. Now I can go in as a civilian.”
When Al and Cathy Connelly first bought the hearing aid for their son, he didn’t wear it frequently.
The reason?
The device worked, and so did his right ear.
“We were getting annoyed because we bought this hearing aid for him and he’s stopping wearing it because it’s working,” Cathy Connelly said. “He was like, ‘I can’t, because it’s so loud.’ Sure enough he got hearing back, so the hearing aid was annoying to him.”
He wears the hearing aid about 50 percent of the time now. Parts of his hearing that did not return are improving although he continues to struggle distinguishing unstressed vowels (or “schwa” sounds) and diphthongs in conversation.
Danny said his audiologist told him he is a rare case.
“He told me he’s never seen anything like this still,” he said.
After Danny underwent a heart ablation procedure just before Christmas in 2016, he was often joined on training runs near the family’s Carvins Cove home by their black lab, Libby.
While Danny’s heart recovered and his hearing improved, Libby’s health took a bad turn. She died earlier this year.
The Connellys have a new dog, Miley, who has been spending time curled up with Al since he injured his left foot in a recent accident.
Our help can come from many sources.
A retired schoolteacher reads a newspaper and reaches out to a teenager at Thanksgiving.
Libby and Miley sense pain and give comfort.
Maybe that’s the reason we’re here.
“[Carlene Irving] said she thought she could help someone else and it was worth a shot,” Cathy Connelly said.
“Libby died right after we got back from Christmas. When we put [Libby] down my best friend said, ‘That dog came along at a [tough] time in your life. And now things are going good for Danny.’
“Maybe it is.”
