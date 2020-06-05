William Fleming graduate Hunter Huddleston left school this spring as holder of 12 varsity letters, a considerable and rare pile of athletic accomplishments indeed.
Chad Huddleston conferred those letters. Father and son were together all four years in a remarkable paternal and coaching relationship.
COVID-19 cut short their final season with each other on the Colonels’ baseball diamond once school was canceled, but the Huddlestons did have full last seasons of golf and wrestling together.
Baseball goodbyes were the final formality. The catcher, utility infielder, and pitcher had taken his final swing and slid home for the last time. He accepted that reality gracefully.
“It wasn’t all that bad, but it still sucked. You can’t change it. I missed playing with my friends for that last time. I moved on with no regrets and haven’t looked back.”
Looking ahead, he does have more competition coming his way. He’ll wrestle in the fall at Milwaukee School of Engineering, where his goals will be athletic distinction on the mat and a civil engineering degree on his resume.
So wrestling must be his best sport?
“I hope so.”
Indications point to positive results at the collegiate level. Huddleston wrestled at 152 pounds as a senior, going 48-7 and finishing runner-up in Region 5A and sixth at the state finals. He was a three-time state qualifier and finished in the top three at regionals in each of his last two campaigns.
As a golfer, his scores were in the 70s and low 80s last fall.
“That was a sport to help me get ready for wrestling while I’m having a good time with my friends. It really helped me out with my mental game, especially when it came to these other sports. You learn to calm down and always be ready for change.”
One thing that never changed was he had a lot of explaining to do at dinner when moves backfired on the mat, questionable decisions were made running the bases, or a misread putt led to unfortunate extra strokes.
“I was harder on him than any other kid out there because I have higher expectations,” said Chad Huddleston, whose Fleming coaching career in all three sports predated his son’s membership on those teams.
“I got it every single day,” Hunter hastened to add.
Chad Huddleston wrestled at The Apprentice School in Newport News and once placed third nationally before injuries stopped him for good senior year.
Say this for the father: He relishes embracing a challenge. Not only is he a head of a household with six children and stepchildren, he also coaches three high school sports and a travel softball team and runs his own HVAC and natural gas installation business.
The plan now is to return to Fleming for all three sports, depending on the continuing and uncertain impact of the pandemic. His hope is to assure a solid foundation in the high school sports to pass on to his successors.
“I can see myself there a couple more years, probably down to one sport after next year. The book is closing a little bit now, though.”
There is plenty of work to do before that. Nobody knows that better than Hunter, one of the employees. They let on at first like he has no choice in the matter.
“Really, he’s asking me if he can come help,” the boss said. “He’s working two jobs including over at UPS. I told him why doesn’t he take some time and get some rest. He said he’d rather come help me on these AC jobs.”
Work ethic is not an issue with Hunter. A 4.1 graduating GPA is one indication of that.
“I try to push myself in the classroom as much as possible,” he said. “School is first. My dad always taught me that. You have to push yourself in the classroom before you can push yourself on the field or mat.
“He’s taught me a lot of valuable things I’m going to need for the future.”
There is no denying the father was a stern taskmaster when it came to athletics. He credits being coached at Staunton River by his late brother Tony Huddleston.
“I had my older brother really push me over the brink when I was in high school. I hated every minute of it. When I wrestled in college I realized everything he put me through was well worth it, because that was what I needed. If not, I don’t think I would have pushed myself as hard.”
As much as Hunter has treasured his athletic and work-world relationship with his father, that chapter appears to be closing soon. Any chance that planned-for civil engineering degree may not preclude a return to installing air conditioning units after graduation?
“I hope not.”
