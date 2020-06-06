Aaron Lambert was a middle schooler in love with math and science when he took his maiden trip to Disney World and discovered the wonder of all the rides.
“That’s where I first realized it,” he said. “They told me that the engineers were the ones that made the roller coasters. I thought that was the coolest thing ever that I could use math and science to design things that people would enjoy.”
When Northside boys soccer coach Lorstan Allen says the 2020 Vikings “would have probably been the smartest team I’ve ever coached,” Lambert is a shimmering example.
The midfielder/center back graduated last month with a 4.3 GPA while taking dual-enrollment courses at Virginia Western Community College, where he’ll study again this fall before transferring to Virginia Tech.
Lambert was a four-year member of the engineering program at the Burton Center for Arts and Tech. As a junior, he and some friends signed up for Scholastic Bowl on a whim. They racked up 30 consecutive victories and a Blue Ridge District championship over two seasons before finally falling in this year’s regional tournament.
“You get to learn a lot — so many random facts,” Lambert said of the VHSL-sponsored trivia competition. “I’m watching ‘Jeopardy!’ now and I can beat my dad, finally.”
On the soccer field for Northside, Lambert was a versatile player who contributed at multiple positions depending on team need. He helped the 2019 squad finish as runner-up for the VHSL Class 3 title.
“Aaron is probably one of the most intelligent players I’ve ever gotten to work with,” said Allen, a second-year head coach who’s been a part of the Vikings coaching staff since 2012. “He was just able to jump on the position change [to center back] with ease. And that comes from his ability to see the field himself and read offenses so well.
“He was one of those guys we liked to use in the box whenever we got a chance, because he was tall and he was good at placing headers — really good at that. He would always joke that he wanted to be a forward, though.”
Don’t they all?
The 6-foot-3 Lambert had multiple reasons to be excited about his senior season. Not only was a leader of a team hoping to build on last year’s success, but he also would get to play alongside his younger brother Nate and be mentored for one more year by his older brother Kaleb, a former Northside player and current Vikings assistant coach.
Nate Lambert played sparingly on varsity as a sophomore last season but was destined for a larger role this year as a midfielder and outside back.
“In the yard, we play with each other all the time,” Aaron Lambert said. “But we never really got to play much in any games that mattered, like crunch time, talking to each other and making sure that we knew we were doing.
“We have a pretty good connection when we’re on the field together, so I thought that would have been cool. When it mattered, we could always find each other with a pass. We could communicate with each other and know exactly what we need, because we’ve been doing it for 10 or 15 years.”
