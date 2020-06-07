Nick Carey threw a seven-hitter in his first varsity start three years ago as a North Cross freshman.
"I hit seven Miller School batters in two innings," he said.
He made a bigger impression two years later.
Last spring on April 10, the big right-hander pitched a no-hitter -- that's no hits in five innings for Virginia Episcopal batters -- in a 13-2 North Cross victory.
Carey was primed to build on the momentum from a 2019 season highlighted by a 2.70 ERA and 56 strikeouts and bring it to a stellar senior season in 2020.
Instead, he went from a no-hitter to no baseball as the spring season was canceled by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Carey was able to take the mound for the Raiders during an abbreviated 2019 fall season that included a tournament in North Carolina, giving North Cross coach Eric Lawrence high hopes for the 6-foot-3 ace this spring.
"He was kind of our go-to guy last year," Lawrence said. "He pitched all the tough games.
"Nick's always had great desire to reach his potential. The improvement I saw in the fall ... this year was going to be an improvement over one season that was going to be his biggest improvement."
Carey enrolled at North Cross as a freshman after attending Hidden Valley Middle School.
"My parents thought it would be better academically," he said. "I wasn't focusing as well in the classroom. Because they had so many people I would sit in the back and not pay attention and just kind of scoot by. Here, I had to be engaged."
Carey's move to North Cross also led him to the pitcher's mound.
Early in the 2017 season, Carey took the hill for the first time against VISAA powerhouse Miller School.
Forgive the kid if he was just a bit jittery. Standing in Miller's third-base coaching box was Billy Wagner.
Yes, that Billy Wagner, the former Major League reliever who was a seven-time All-Star with more than 400 career saves.
Carey bounced back from that shaky debut to pitch a strong game against Miller last year as a junior.
This year, when it came time to select a subject for his required North Cross senior speech, Carey chose to interview Wagner about the former MLB star's experience in marketing, endorsements and sponsorships.
He got an A-minus.
"That was pretty cool for him to help me and that he knows me well enough to help out," Carey said. "It was cool for him to see me start out as a freshman and not do very well, and then come out and put up a fight my junior year."
The subject of pitching technique never came up during Carey's interview with Wagner.
"I was hoping to talk to him about that this year but ...." he said.
The cancellation of the 2020 season was a blow, but Carey said he and a few teammates get together at North Cross and take swings in the batting cage. The Raiders did get five weeks of work in the fall, and they played a scrimmage against William Fleming in early March.
"I still got to play baseball my senior year," he said. "I still got to play with the team."
Carey joined another team during his days in middle school.
He hooked up with the youth group at Cave Spring United Methodist Church and has taken part in a number of volunteer efforts including Appalachian Service Project, which involves spending a week repairing homes in adjoining states.
Carey's service work got off to a slow start akin to his North Cross baseball career.
This time, he felt the pain.
In March 2016 on the first day with his church group at a youth retreat in Rockbridge County, he slipped and fell on a hillside, breaking his left tibia in six places. He had surgery the next day and still has 10 pins and a rod in his lower leg.
"I was with my bag walking down the hill," he said. "It was wet and I fell and twisted wrong and snapped my leg. We had just gotten there. We were there 10 minutes, maybe.
"They all thought it was drama, but my dad drove up and got me and we went to the hospital the next morning and got X-rays."
Carey's early days in his youth group saw him grappling with 50-pound bags of rice while helping set up for a church wide food packaging program called Rise Against Hunger.
"He was always so impressed with the loading up and the unloading of the truck," said the Rev. Joanna Paysour, one of the church's pastors. "When we first started doing it he was in middle school and I would hand him this big bag and I would think, 'Oh, gosh. Can he carry this?
"And now, he's vital. I can't imagine loading and unloading the truck without him. Not everybody sees that part of the process, but it's pivotal for that huge mission project for our church to happen.
"Last year he almost did all of it on his own. I walked away from it and left him in charge."
A spiral fracture might have kept Carey off the baseball field as an eighth-grader, but it didn't stop him from standing tall.
"When his leg was broken, he went to the Rescue Mission and served food sitting down," Paysour said.
Carey has grown to understand the value of service, to the community and to himself.
"Joanna kind of pushed me to come out and do some of the stuff and go on some of the trips," he said. "That helped because I made friends who go to all different schools. It helped to put myself out there more."
The North Cross graduate hopes to continue serving when he enrolls later this year at Elon University in North Carolina.
"Elon's a smaller school," he said. "I know they have community outreach so I'll be able to go out in the community."
Carey worked on the Salem Red Sox grounds crew in 2019.
He said he might try out for Elon's baseball team as a walk-on or at least play on the school's club team.
"I still want to play," he said. "I just don't know if I want to play D-I level."
Carey has a fastball in the low-80 mph range, but Lawrence isn't selling him short.
"He's a good kid, a nice kid but he's got a little fire in him," the North Cross coach said. "He's got that edge that makes him a competitor."
Fall down, get back up.
Athletics, academics, citizenship and faith have fit together to form the 18-year-old's jigsaw puzzle of growth.
A kid in the back row comes front and center.
A youth with a broken leg helps heal struggling souls.
A young man learns to carry more than his own weight.
A freshman pitcher hits seven batters and two years later fires a no-hitter.
"I think the gift of both sport and church community modeled that for him," Paysour said. "He's grown from this kid we dismissed because everything hurt and he couldn't do anything to this sort of pillar."
