Young Timothy Allen got the same cold slap of reality in 2017 that many William Fleming High School basketball hopefuls have received in recent years.
He would not play for the Colonels’ varsity.
He would not become the next Troy Daniels.
There would be no NBA career.
Robert Vineyard had seen the same scenario play out many times. The Fleming track and field coach watched many a young freshman leave the Colonels’ basketball program and walk right past him on the way to spend the spring playing AAU basketball.
This time it was different.
While Allen was playing for Fleming’s ninth-grade basketball team in the winter of 2016-17, Vineyard was busy leading the Colonels to the VHSL Class 4 boys indoor track state championship.
The state title got Allen’s attention.
In the spring, he showed up on the first day of outdoor track practice
“That’s when I started to love track and field a little more than basketball,” he said.
Maybe there was one other small reason, too.
Basketball was not really his game.
“I’m not going to lie,” he admitted. “I wasn’t too good.”
No one can make the same claim about Allen’s track and field career.
The recent Fleming graduate finished his days in a blue and white Colonels jersey with a third-place finish in the Class 5 state indoor meet in the 55-meter hurdles in a personal-best time of 7.57 seconds.
That was hardly his career highlight.
Twelve months ago, Allen teamed with Fleming’s Micah Jones, Robert Martin and Tajai Jackson to win the 800-meter sprint medley relay at the New Balance Nationals outdoor championships at North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro.
Despite being seeded eighth in the final heat and running out of lane 8, the Fleming foursome posted a winning time of 1:30.55, the No. 2 high school time in the United States in the event in the entire 2019 season.
The winning Colonels were showered with post-race gifts: T-shirts, golden batons, crowns, flags and giant golden medallions.
“The excitement from that ... not just track and field, that’s one of the biggest accomplishments I’ve ever had,” Allen said.
Allen ran the second 100-meter leg after Jones got the team off to an early lead. Allen handed off to his close friend Martin, who ran a 200 before giving the baton to Jackson for the final 400-meter sprint to the tape.
The championship was a product of Vineyard’s system at Fleming, which produces a juice mixed from peer pressure and competitive spirit.
Older stars like Jackson and Azavier Kirtley showed guys like Allen and Martin, who in turn modeled for younger talent such as Jones.
“You know how it is,” Vineyard explained. “When the younger kids see the older guys working hard, they kind of just blend right in. Sometimes I won’t even have to say anything in practice, but the kids will challenge each other.”
It was a difficult challenge to accept at first.
“It took me a while to get used to running that hard every day in practice,” Allen said. “Once you get used to it, it’s not too bad. When you have people like Robert and other teammates in practice, it makes it easier to give 100% every day.”
Allen’s work ethic helped him overcome a major dilemma in February.
Running the 55 hurdles in the Region 5D meet, the Fleming star misjudged his steps coming out of the blocks, ran into the first hurdle and didn’t even finish the event.
“My steps weren’t right,” he said. “I was doing a lot of speed work toward the end of the season and I guess my foot pressure was different than I was used to and I came up too quick on the hurdles.”
Allen spent two weeks correcting the problem.
The result was his 7.57-second clocking that earned him an invitation to compete in the emerging elite division of the New Balance Indoor Nationals in New York.
Allen never got to the starting gun.
The meet was canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Next came the cancellation of the entire high school spring sports season as Allen joined thousands of prep athletes who were deprived of their final chance to compete.
Allen’s track career is not finished.
He signed a partial scholarship with George Mason, where he expects to run the 110-meter hurdles — where his personal best is 14.70 — and perhaps the 400 hurdles.
Vineyard believes Allen’s potential is vast.
“With his work ethic, it’s unlimited,” Fleming coach said. “He’s one of those kids, whatever you ask him to do, whatever you give him to work on, he goes back and tries to correct any mistakes he might have made.”
Allen plans to study cybersecurity at George Mason.
His sister, former Northside basketball star Morgan Allen, graduated from Virginia Tech and lives in nearby Washington, D.C.
Allen’s mother works for Carilion Clinic. His father is Roanoke City Sheriff Tim Allen.
The family recently gathered for two ceremonies.
One was Allen’s virtual-based graduation from William Fleming on Monday. The other was the funeral of a great-uncle who died from complications related to the coronavirus.
For Allen, now 18, the world is a different place than it was 12 months ago when he was standing atop a podium celebrating with three teammates.
“It’s a little scary,” he said.
Hurdles? Yes.
Challenge accepted.
