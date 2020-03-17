BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MASN, 2012 game between Washington and Arizona
3 p.m.: MLB Network, special on the top 100 prospects in the minors
7 p.m.: MASN, 2013 game between Washington and Atlanta
9 p.m.: MLB Network, 1983 "Pine Tar" games between Kansas City and N.Y. Yankees
BASKETBALL
8 a.m.: NBA TV, 2019 NBA Finals Game 2 between Golden State and Toronto
10 a.m.: NBA TV, 2019 NBA Finals Game 3
10 a.m. and 4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, February men's game between Colorado State and San Diego State
11 a.m.: ESPNU, 2017 NCAA women's tournament game between UConn and Miss. State
Noon: CBS Sports Network, January men's game between Butler and Villanova
Noon: NBA TV, 2019 NBA Finals Game 4
1 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 ACC men's tournament game between Duke and North Carolina
2 p.m.: NBA TV, 2019 NBA Finals Game 5
2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, January men's game between Butler and Georgetown
2:30 p.m.: ESPNU, January men's game between Michigan State and Duke
4 p.m.: NBA TV, 2019 NBA Finals Game 6
4 p.m.: ESPNU, January men's game between Kansas and Tennessee
5:30 p.m.: ESPNU, January men's game between Kentucky and Texas Tech
6 p.m.: ESPN2, 2017 Big 12 men's championship game between Texas and Kansas
7 p.m.: ESPN, "College Basketball's Greatest of All Time"
7 p.m.: ESPNU, 2002 game between Oak Hill Academy and St. Vincent-St. Mary
8 p.m.: ESPN2, 2012 men's game between Duke and North Carolina
8:30 p.m.: ESPNU, 2003 game between Mater Dei and St. Vincent-St. Mary
10 p.m.: ESPN2, 2008 NCAA women's championship game between Stanford and Tennessee
10 p.m.: ESPNU, 2003 McDonald's All-America Game
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Virginia Tech and Boston College
Noon: ACC Network, 2019 game between Virginia and Pitt
3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Notre Dame and Louisville
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between William and Mary and Virginia
9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Ohio and Pitt
NFL
2 p.m.: ESPN, "NFL Live"
3 p.m.: ESPN, NFL free agency countdown special
9 p.m.: ESPN, a new NFL free agency countdown special
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, rerun of "The Great Brady Heist" documentary
NHL
9 a.m.: NHL Network, 2008 game between Montreal and Boston
12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, rerun of Washington at Detroit
2 p.m.: NHL Network, 2013 game between Toronto and Boston
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, rerun of New Jersey at Washington
4 p.m.: NHL Network, 2011 game between Boston and Vancouver
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, rerun of Washington at N.Y. Islanders
8:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, rerun of L.A. at Washington
9 p.m.: NHL Network, 2018 game between Toronto and Boston
XFL
9 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, rerun of St. Louis at Houston
Noon: Fox Sports 1, rerun of Seattle at St. Louis
3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, rerun of New York at Dallas
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, rerun of Houston at Dallas
