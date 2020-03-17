tv listings image
BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MASN, 2012 game between Washington and Arizona

3 p.m.: MLB Network, special on the top 100 prospects in the minors

7 p.m.: MASN, 2013 game between Washington and Atlanta

9 p.m.: MLB Network, 1983 "Pine Tar" games between Kansas City and N.Y. Yankees

BASKETBALL

8 a.m.: NBA TV, 2019 NBA Finals Game 2 between Golden State and Toronto

10 a.m.: NBA TV, 2019 NBA Finals Game 3

10 a.m. and 4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, February men's game between Colorado State and San Diego State

11 a.m.: ESPNU, 2017 NCAA women's tournament game between UConn and Miss. State

Noon: CBS Sports Network, January men's game between Butler and Villanova

Noon: NBA TV, 2019 NBA Finals Game 4

1 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 ACC men's tournament game between Duke and North Carolina

2 p.m.: NBA TV, 2019 NBA Finals Game 5

2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, January men's game between Butler and Georgetown

2:30 p.m.: ESPNU, January men's game between Michigan State and Duke

4 p.m.: NBA TV, 2019 NBA Finals Game 6

4 p.m.: ESPNU, January men's game between Kansas and Tennessee

5:30 p.m.: ESPNU, January men's game between Kentucky and Texas Tech

6 p.m.: ESPN2, 2017 Big 12 men's championship game between Texas and Kansas

7 p.m.: ESPN, "College Basketball's Greatest of All Time"

7 p.m.: ESPNU, 2002 game between Oak Hill Academy and St. Vincent-St. Mary

8 p.m.: ESPN2, 2012 men's game between Duke and North Carolina

8:30 p.m.: ESPNU, 2003 game between Mater Dei and St. Vincent-St. Mary

10 p.m.: ESPN2, 2008 NCAA women's championship game between Stanford and Tennessee

10 p.m.: ESPNU, 2003 McDonald's All-America Game

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Virginia Tech and Boston College

Noon: ACC Network, 2019 game between Virginia and Pitt

3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Notre Dame and Louisville

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between William and Mary and Virginia

9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Ohio and Pitt

NFL

2 p.m.: ESPN, "NFL Live"

3 p.m.: ESPN, NFL free agency countdown special

9 p.m.: ESPN, a new NFL free agency countdown special

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, rerun of "The Great Brady Heist" documentary

NHL

9 a.m.: NHL Network, 2008 game between Montreal and Boston

12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, rerun of Washington at Detroit

2 p.m.: NHL Network, 2013 game between Toronto and Boston

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, rerun of New Jersey at Washington

4 p.m.: NHL Network, 2011 game between Boston and Vancouver

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, rerun of Washington at N.Y. Islanders

8:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, rerun of L.A. at Washington

9 p.m.: NHL Network, 2018 game between Toronto and Boston

XFL

9 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, rerun of St. Louis at Houston

Noon: Fox Sports 1, rerun of Seattle at St. Louis

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, rerun of New York at Dallas

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, rerun of Houston at Dallas

