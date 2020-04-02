AUTO RACING
1 p.m. to 4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Dale Jr. Download" episodes
Midnight: NBC Sports Network, more "Dale Jr. Download" episodes
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.: ESPNU, 2016 CFP championship, Alabama-Clemson
1 p.m.: ESPNU, 2014 BCS championship, Florida State-Auburn
4:30 p.m.: ESPNU, 2006 MIchigan-Ohio State game
7 p.m.: ESPN, "College Football 150: Games of the Century"
8 p.m.: ESPN, 2006 Rose Bowl, Texas-Southern Cal
FIELD HOCKEY
7:30 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Duke-Virginia game
GOLF
Noon and 7 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, 2018 ANA Inspiration, third round
4 p.m. and 9 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, 2019 Texas Open, first round
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
9 p.m.: ESPN2, 2020 game between Sierra Canyon and St. Vincent-St. Mary
10:30 p.m.: ESPN2, 2002 game between Oak Hill Academy and St. Vincent-St. Mary
Midnight: ESPN2, LeBron James wins 2003 Powerade Jam Fest
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
LACROSSE
2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Lafayette-North Carolina men's game
4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 High Point-Virginia men's game
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Richmond-Duke men's game
8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Hobart-Syracuse men's game
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Hofstra-Boston College women's game
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: MASN, 2012 Philadelphia-Washington game
1 p.m.: MASN, 2019 NL Wild Card game, Washington-Milwaukee
5 p.m.: MASN, Cal Ripken's 2,131st straight game
11:30 p.m.: MASN, 2011 Philadelphia-Washington game
MEN'S BASKETBALL
10 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2015 NCAA championship, Duke-Wisconsin
6:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, "Four Sides of the Story: UMBC vs. UVa"
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2001 Final Four, Duke-Maryland
7 p.m.: ESPN2, a look back at slam dunk and 3-point championships
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 1998 Final Four, Kentucky-Stanford
11 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2015 Final Four, Wisconsin-Kentucky
MISCELLANEOUS
9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.: ACC Network, "All Access: The ACC Life"
NFL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2010 Minnesota-Green Bay game
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2018 New Orleans-Minnesota playoff game
9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2015 Chicago-Green Bay game
NHL
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2009 Stanley Cup Finals, Game 7, Pittsburgh-Detroit
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NHL 20 simulation of Minnesota-Washington game (debut)
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2020 Los Angeles-Washington game
SWIMMING
7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 NCAA women's championships
10 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 NCAA men's championships
WRESTLING
10 a.m.: ACC Network, 2020 North Carolina-Virginia Tech match
Noon: ACC Network, 2020 Virginia Tech-N.C. State match
