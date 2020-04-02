tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Dale Jr. Download" episodes

Midnight: NBC Sports Network, more "Dale Jr. Download" episodes

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9:30 a.m.: ESPNU, 2016 CFP championship, Alabama-Clemson

1 p.m.: ESPNU, 2014 BCS championship, Florida State-Auburn

4:30 p.m.: ESPNU, 2006 MIchigan-Ohio State game

7 p.m.: ESPN, "College Football 150: Games of the Century"

8 p.m.: ESPN, 2006 Rose Bowl, Texas-Southern Cal

FIELD HOCKEY

7:30 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Duke-Virginia game

GOLF

Noon and 7 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, 2018 ANA Inspiration, third round

4 p.m. and 9 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, 2019 Texas Open, first round

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

9 p.m.: ESPN2, 2020 game between Sierra Canyon and St. Vincent-St. Mary

10:30 p.m.: ESPN2, 2002 game between Oak Hill Academy and St. Vincent-St. Mary

Midnight: ESPN2, LeBron James wins 2003 Powerade Jam Fest

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

LACROSSE

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Lafayette-North Carolina men's game

4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 High Point-Virginia men's game

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Richmond-Duke men's game

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Hobart-Syracuse men's game

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Hofstra-Boston College women's game

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 2012 Philadelphia-Washington game

1 p.m.: MASN, 2019 NL Wild Card game, Washington-Milwaukee

5 p.m.: MASN, Cal Ripken's 2,131st straight game

11:30 p.m.: MASN, 2011 Philadelphia-Washington game

MEN'S BASKETBALL

10 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2015 NCAA championship, Duke-Wisconsin

6:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, "Four Sides of the Story: UMBC vs. UVa"

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2001 Final Four, Duke-Maryland

7 p.m.: ESPN2, a look back at slam dunk and 3-point championships

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 1998 Final Four, Kentucky-Stanford

11 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2015 Final Four, Wisconsin-Kentucky

MISCELLANEOUS

9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.: ACC Network, "All Access: The ACC Life"

NFL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2010 Minnesota-Green Bay game

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2018 New Orleans-Minnesota playoff game

9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2015 Chicago-Green Bay game

NHL

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2009 Stanley Cup Finals, Game 7, Pittsburgh-Detroit

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NHL 20 simulation of Minnesota-Washington game (debut)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2020 Los Angeles-Washington game

SWIMMING

7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 NCAA women's championships

10 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 NCAA men's championships

WRESTLING

10 a.m.: ACC Network, 2020 North Carolina-Virginia Tech match

Noon: ACC Network, 2020 Virginia Tech-N.C. State match

