BOXING
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Errol Spence-Shawn Porter press conference, at Los Angeles
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "ACC Traditions: Florida State"
CYCLING
8 a.m.: Olympic Channel, UCI Road Cycling World Championships, men's individual time trial, at Yorkshire, England
GOLF
1 a.m. (Thursday): ESPN2, Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, first round, at Shanghai
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN, N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay
7 p.m.: MASN, Philadelphia at Washington
7 p.m.: MASN2, Baltimore at Toronto
10 p.m.: ESPN, Oakland at L.A. Angels
MISCELLANEOUS
7 p.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"
NHL
8:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Preseason, Washington at Chicago
11:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Los Angeles at Anaheim (joined in progress)
RUGBY
3:30 a.m. (Thursday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Italy vs. Canada,at Fukuoka, Japan
SOCCER
2:55 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Serie A, Sassuolo at Parma
7:55 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Tiburones Rojos de Vera Cruz at Santos Laguna
9 p.m.: ESPN2, National Women's Soccer League, Washington at Houston
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Monarcas Morelia at Tijuana
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Zhuhai Open, Chengdu Open, Wuhan Open and Tashkent Open
11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, coverage of Junior Davis Cup and Junior Fed Cup
1 a.m. (Thursday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Zhuhai Open, Chengdu Open, Wuhan Open and Tashkent Open
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
6:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Virginia
7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Ohio State at Maryland
7 p.m.: ESPNU, West Virginia at Texas Tech
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Michigan State at Penn State
8 p.m.: SEC Network, Arkansas at LSU
9 p.m.: ESPNU, TCU at Oklahoma
