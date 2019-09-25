tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

BOXING

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Errol Spence-Shawn Porter press conference, at Los Angeles

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "ACC Traditions: Florida State"

CYCLING

8 a.m.: Olympic Channel, UCI Road Cycling World Championships, men's individual time trial, at Yorkshire, England

GOLF

1 a.m. (Thursday): ESPN2, Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, first round, at Shanghai

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park 

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN, N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay

7 p.m.: MASN, Philadelphia at Washington

7 p.m.: MASN2, Baltimore at Toronto

10 p.m.: ESPN, Oakland at L.A. Angels

MISCELLANEOUS

7 p.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

NHL

8:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Preseason, Washington at Chicago

11:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Los Angeles at Anaheim (joined in progress)

RUGBY

3:30 a.m. (Thursday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Italy vs. Canada,at Fukuoka, Japan

SOCCER 

2:55 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Serie A, Sassuolo at Parma

7:55 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Tiburones Rojos de Vera Cruz at Santos Laguna

9 p.m.: ESPN2, National Women's Soccer League, Washington at Houston

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Monarcas Morelia at Tijuana

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Zhuhai Open, Chengdu Open, Wuhan Open and Tashkent Open

11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, coverage of Junior Davis Cup and Junior Fed Cup

1 a.m. (Thursday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Zhuhai Open, Chengdu Open, Wuhan Open and Tashkent Open

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

6:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Virginia

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Ohio State at Maryland

7 p.m.: ESPNU, West Virginia at Texas Tech

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Michigan State at Penn State

8 p.m.: SEC Network, Arkansas at LSU

9 p.m.: ESPNU, TCU at Oklahoma

Contact Mark Berman at mark.berman@roanoke.com or 981-3125. Follow him on Twitter: @BermanRoanoke.

 

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments