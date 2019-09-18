BOWLING
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PWBA Tour Championship, at Richmond
GOLF
10 p.m.: Golf Channel, Asian Tour, Shinhan Dongae Open, first round, at Incheon, South Korea
5 a.m. (Thursday): Golf Channel, European Tour, BMW PGA Championship, first round, at Surrey, England
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MASN, Washington at St. Louis
4 p.m.: MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at Colorado (joined in progress)
7 p.m.: MASN, Toronto at Baltimore
7 p.m.: ESPN, Philadelphia at Atlanta
MISCELLANEOUS
7 p.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"
NHL
7 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Florida at Montreal
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Preseason, St. Louis at Washington
9:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Detroit at Chicago (joined in progress)
SOCCER
12:55 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, Tottenham at Olympicos
3 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid at Paris Saint-Germain
10:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Leagues Cup final, Cruz Azul vs. Tigres UANL, at Las Vegas
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Moselle Open, Toray Pan Pacific Open and Guangzhou Open
11 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, coverage of Korea Open, Toray Pan Pacific Open and Guangzhou Open
4 a.m. (Thursday): Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, coverage of Toray Pan Pacific Open and Guangzhou Open
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.: ACC Network, Michigan at Notre Dame
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Purdue at Kentucky
8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Stanford at Nebraska
WRESTLING
8 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, women's freestyle finals, at Nur-Sulta, Kazakhstan
Noon: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, women's freestyle finals, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan (same-day tape)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.