tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

CYCLING

10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 11

GOLF

8:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, World Long Drive Tour, men's and women's championships, at Thackerville, Okla.

5 a.m. (Thursday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Porsche European Open, first round, at Zahlen, Germany

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: MLB Network, Minnesota at Boston 

MISCELLANEOUS

7 p.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

SOCCER

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Men, VMI at UNC Asheville

TENNIS

Noon: ESPN, U.S. Open, men's and women's quarterfinals, at Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.: ESPN, U.S. Open, men's and women's quarterfinals, at Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA 

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Dallas at Connecticut 

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.: ACC Network, Valparaiso at Notre Dame

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Minnesota at Texas

8 p.m.: SEC Network, Stanford at Florida

Contact Mark Berman at mark.berman@roanoke.com or 981-3125. Follow him on Twitter: @BermanRoanoke.

 

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments