AUTO RACING

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "NASCAR America: Motormouths with Aric Almirola"

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "NASCAR Race Hub"

FIGURE SKATING

8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Skate America, rhythm dance, at Las Vegas (taped)

9:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Skate America, free dance, at Las Vegas (taped)

GOLF

10 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, ZOZO Championship, first round, at Tokyo

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

8 p.m.: WFXR, World Series, Game 2, Washington at Houston (pregame show at 7:30 p.m.)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

9:45 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Big 12 media day

MISCELLANEOUS

7 p.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

NBA 

7:30 p.m.: ESPN, Boston at Philadelphia

8:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Dallas

10 p.m.: ESPN, Denver at Portland

NHL 

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay

SOCCER 

12:55 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, Chelsea at Ajax (pregame show at noon)

3 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, Borussia Dortmund at Inter Milan

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Eastern Conference semifinals, Toronto at New York City FC

7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), College Women, Holy Cross at Boston U.

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, Gardner-Webb at Radford

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Men, Fordham at VCU

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Western Conference semifinals,  Salt Lake at Seattle

11 p.m.: ESPNU, College Women, Pepperdine at Santa Clara

TENNIS

7 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Swiss Indoors Basel, Vienna Open and Elite Trophy

1:30 a.m. (Thursday): Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Elite Trophy, at Zhuai, China

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL 

6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Ohio State

7 p.m.: ACC Network, Wake Forest at Duke

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Kansas at Kansas State

8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Illinois at Penn State

8 p.m.: SEC Network, LSU at Kentucky

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Mississippi at Georgia

