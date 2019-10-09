COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia's 2007 win at Miami
8 p.m.: ESPN2, Appalachian State at Louisiana-Lafayette
9 p.m.: ACC Network, "ACC Traditions: Georgia Tech"
GOLF
4 a.m. (Thursday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Italian Open, first round, at Rome
GYMNASTICS
7:45 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, men's team event, at Stuttgart, Germany
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, men's team event, Stuttgart, Germany (same-day tape)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5 p.m.: TBS, N.L. Division Series, Game 5, St. Louis at Atlanta
8:30 p.m.: TBS, N.L. Division Series, Game 5, Washington at L.A. Dodgers
MISCELLANEOUS
7 p.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"
NBA
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Preseason, Guangzhou at Washington
8 p.m.: ESPN, Preseason, New Orleans at Chicago
NHL
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, New Jersey at Philadelphia
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Los Angeles at Vancouver
RUGBY
6 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, continuation of coverage of Wales vs. Fiji, at Oita, Japan
SOCCER
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), College Women, Virginia at N.C. State
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, Radford at USC Upstate
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Men, Radford at Presbyterian
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, College Men, Kentucky at Indiana
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Men, Dayton at VCU
8 p.m.: ESPNEWS, United Soccer League championship, Birmingham at Hartford
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, continuation of coverage of Shanghai Masters
11 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Shanghai Masters and Tianjin Open
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Northwestern
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Mississippi State at Alabama
7 p.m.: ACC Network, Georgia Tech at Clemson
8 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi at Missouri
8 p.m.: MASN2, Texas at Kansas State
9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Illinois
9 p.m.: ESPNU, Baylor at Iowa State
