COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia's 2007 win at Miami

8 p.m.: ESPN2, Appalachian State at Louisiana-Lafayette

9 p.m.: ACC Network, "ACC Traditions: Georgia Tech"

GOLF

4 a.m. (Thursday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Italian Open, first round, at Rome

GYMNASTICS

7:45 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, men's team event, at Stuttgart, Germany

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, men's team event, Stuttgart, Germany (same-day tape)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5 p.m.: TBS, N.L. Division Series, Game 5, St. Louis at Atlanta

8:30 p.m.: TBS, N.L. Division Series, Game 5, Washington at L.A. Dodgers

MISCELLANEOUS

7 p.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

NBA 

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Preseason, Guangzhou at Washington

8 p.m.: ESPN, Preseason, New Orleans at Chicago

NHL 

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, New Jersey at Philadelphia

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Los Angeles at Vancouver

RUGBY

6 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, continuation of coverage of Wales vs. Fiji, at Oita, Japan

SOCCER

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), College Women, Virginia at N.C. State

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, Radford at USC Upstate

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Men, Radford at Presbyterian

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, College Men, Kentucky at Indiana

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Men, Dayton at VCU

8 p.m.: ESPNEWS, United Soccer League championship, Birmingham at Hartford

TENNIS

6  a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, continuation of coverage of Shanghai Masters

11 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Shanghai Masters and Tianjin Open

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Northwestern

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Mississippi State at Alabama

7 p.m.: ACC Network, Georgia Tech at Clemson

8 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi at Missouri

8 p.m.: MASN2, Texas at Kansas State

9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Illinois

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Baylor at Iowa State

