By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 p.m.: ACC Network, "ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech," including the firing of the cannon by the Corps of Cadets

GOLF

9 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Feherty Live: Countdown to the Ryder Cup," interviews with 2020 Ryder Cup captains Padraig Harrington and Steve Stricker, at Kohler, Wis.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

8 p.m.: ESPN, American League Wild Card Game, Tampa Bay at Oakland, traditional telecast with Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez and Jessica Mendoza (preceded by "Baseball Tonight" at 7 p.m.)

8 p.m.: ESPN2, American League Wild Card Game, Tampa Bay at Oakland, "Statcast" telecast with Jason Benetti, Eduardo Perez and Mike Petriello (preceded by Statcast edition of "Baseball Tonight at 7 p.m.)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

9 a.m.: Big Ten Network, Big Ten Media Day, coaches' press conferences, at Chicago

Noon: Big Ten Network, Big Ten Media Day show, at Chicago

MISCELLANEOUS

7 p.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

NHL

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Washington at St. Louis (preceded by season-opening "NHL Live" at 6:30 p.m.)

10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, San Jose at Vegas

SOCCER

12:55 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, Borussia Dortmund at Slavia Prague

3 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, Inter Milan at Barcelona

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, Radford at Longwood

7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), College Women, American at Loyola (Md.)

7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), College Men, VCU at Akron

SURFING

2 a.m. (Thursday): Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Pro France

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Rakuten Japan Open and China Open

10 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Rakuten Japan Open and China Open

TRACK AND FIELD

9:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, at Doha Qatar

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Iowa

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Missouri at LSU

7 p.m.: ACC Network, North Carolina at N.C. State

8 p.m.: SEC Network, Alabama at Auburn

8 p.m.: MASN2, Kansas at Iowa State

9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Penn State at Wisconsin

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Texas at TCU

