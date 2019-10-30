AUTO RACING
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Glory Road: The Winston Million," Ray Evernham interviews Bill Elliott and Jeff Gordon
BOWLING
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, U.S. Open, at Mooresville, N.C.
FIELD HOCKEY
7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Ferrum at Lynchburg
FIGURE SKATING
8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Skate Canada, pairs short program (taped)
9:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Skate Canada, pairs free skate (taped)
GOLF
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, College Men and Women, East Lake Cup, Team Match Play Finals, at DeKalb County, Ga.
10 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, HSBC Champions, first round, at Shanghai
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8 p.m.: WFXR, World Series, Game 7, Washington at Houston (if necessary) (pregame show at 7:30 p.m.)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path To A Title," documentary on the NCAA championship
MISCELLANEOUS
7 p.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"
NBA
7:30 p.m.: ESPN, Milwaukee at Boston
8 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Houston at Washington
10 p.m.: ESPN, L.A. Clippers at Utah
NHL
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Minnesota at St. Louis
SOCCER
3:50 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, South Korea vs. France
3:55 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Serie A, Torino at Lazio
6:50 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, United States vs. Japan
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Eastern Conference final, Toronto at Atlanta
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Netherlands vs. Senegal (same-day tape)
11 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Chile vs. Haiti (same-day tape)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Rolex Masters and WTA Finals
4 a.m. (Thursday): Tennis Channel, WTA Finals, at Shenzhen, China
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.: ACC Network, Miami at Florida State
6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Indiana at Purdue
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Texas at Texas Tech
8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Maryland at Wisconsin
8 p.m.: SEC Network, Arkansas at Georgia
9 p.m.: ESPNU, Florida at Missouri
