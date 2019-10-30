tv listings image
AUTO RACING

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Glory Road: The Winston Million," Ray Evernham interviews Bill Elliott and Jeff Gordon

BOWLING

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, U.S. Open, at Mooresville, N.C.

FIELD HOCKEY

7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Ferrum at Lynchburg

FIGURE SKATING

8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Skate Canada, pairs short program (taped)

9:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Skate Canada, pairs free skate (taped)

GOLF

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, College Men and Women, East Lake Cup, Team Match Play Finals, at DeKalb County, Ga.

10 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, HSBC Champions, first round, at Shanghai

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

8 p.m.: WFXR, World Series, Game 7, Washington at Houston (if necessary) (pregame show at 7:30 p.m.)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

8 p.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path To A Title," documentary on the NCAA championship

MISCELLANEOUS

7 p.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

NBA 

7:30 p.m.: ESPN, Milwaukee at Boston

8 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Houston at Washington

10 p.m.: ESPN, L.A. Clippers at Utah

NHL

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Minnesota at St. Louis

SOCCER 

3:50 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, South Korea vs. France

3:55 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Serie A, Torino at Lazio

6:50 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, United States vs. Japan

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Eastern Conference final, Toronto at Atlanta

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Netherlands vs. Senegal (same-day tape)

11 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Chile vs. Haiti (same-day tape)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Rolex Masters and WTA Finals

4 a.m. (Thursday): Tennis Channel, WTA Finals, at Shenzhen, China

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.: ACC Network, Miami at Florida State

6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Indiana at Purdue

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Texas at Texas Tech

8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Maryland at Wisconsin

8 p.m.: SEC Network, Arkansas at Georgia

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Florida at Missouri

