By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.: ESPN2, South Alabama at Troy

GOLF

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Legends Tour, Senior LPGA Championship, final round, French Lick, Ind.

10 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, first round, at Jeju Island, South Korea

2 a.m. (Thursday): Golf Channel, LPGA Tour  Buick LPGA Shanghai, first round

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, A.L. Championship Series, Game 4, Houston at N.Y. Yankees

MARATHON

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, INEOS 1:59 Challenge, Eliud Kipchoge runs sub-two-hour marathon, at Vienna, Austria (taped)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

9 p.m.: ACC Network, "ACC Traditions: Duke"

MISCELLANEOUS

7 p.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

NBA

8 p.m.: ESPN, Preseason, Atlanta at New York

10:30 p.m.: ESPN, Preseason, Golden State at L.A. Lakers

NHL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Colorado at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Toronto at Washington

9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Philadelphia at Edmonton

SOCCER

4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, Hampton at Radford

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Men, USC Upstate at Radford

SURFING

3 a.m. (Thursday): Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Pro Portugal

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Stockholm Open, European Open, Luxembourg Open and Kremlin Cup

4 a.m. (Thursday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Stockholm Open, European Open, Luxembourg Open and Kremlin Cup

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Indiana at Maryland

7 p.m.: ACC Network, Louisville at Notre Dame

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Kentucky at Tennessee

7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Randolph-Macon at Lynchburg

8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Iowa at Ohio State

8 p.m.: SEC Network, South Carolina at Florida

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Purdue at Nebraska

