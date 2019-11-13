COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia Tech's 2015 win at Georgia Tech
8 p.m.: ESPN2, Northern Illinois at Toledo
8 p.m.: ESPNU, Bowling Green at Miami of Ohio
10 p.m.: ACC Network, "ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech" (rerun)
GOLF
5:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, College Signing Day Special
2 a.m. (Thursday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge, first round, at Sun City, South Africa
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: MLB Network, Cy Young Awards announcement
MEN'S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: ESPN2, LSU at VCU
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), USC Upstate at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, McNeese State at Wisconsin
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, St. Joseph's at Connecticut
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Villanova at Ohio State
7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Hofstra at Bucknell
7:30 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Virginia State at Wingate
7:30 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), UVa-Wise at Samford
8 p.m.: ACC Network, Indiana St. at Louisville
9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Providence at Northwestern
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Oklahoma State at College of Charleston
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Purdue at Marquette
MISCELLANEOUS
6 p.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"
NBA
7:30 p.m.: ESPN, L.A. Clippers at Houston
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Boston, traditional telecast
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Washington at Boston, interactive gaming telecast
10 p.m.: ESPN, Golden State at L.A. Lakers
NHL
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Washington at Philadelphia
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Chicago at Vegas
SOCCER
4 p.m: ACC Network, College Men, ACC semifinal, Wake Forest at Virginia
6 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, ACC semifinal, Pittsburgh at Clemson
TENNIS
7 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, doubles, at London
9 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, singles, at London
1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, doubles, at London
3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, singles, at London
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Johnson C. Smith at Wingate
7 p.m.: SEC Network, Connecticut at Vanderbilt
7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Lafayette at St. John's
7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Davis & Elkins at Cleveland State
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.: ESPNU, Tennessee at Arkansas
7 p.m.: MASN, Maryland at James Madison
9 p.m.: SEC Network, Auburn at Texas A&M
