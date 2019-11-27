tv listings image
GOLF

5:30 a.m. (Thursday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship, first round, at Fife, Scotland

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon: ESPN, Battle 4 Atlantis, first round, Iowa State vs. Michigan, at Nassau, Bahamas

2 p.m.: ACC Network, St. Louis at Boston College

2:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Maui Invitational, fifth-place game

2:30 p.m.: ESPN, Battle 4 Atlantis, first round, Alabama vs. North Carolina, at Nassau, Bahamas

4 p.m.: ACC Network, Maine at Virginia (re-airs at 11 p.m.)

5 p.m.: ESPN, Maui Invitational, championship

5 p.m.: ESPN2, NIT Season Tip-Off, semifinal, Mississippi vs. Penn State, at Brooklyn, N.Y.

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Cancun Challenge, third-place game

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Fort Myers Tip-Off, third-place game

7 p.m.: ESPN2, NIT Season Tip-Off, semifinal, Syracuse vs. Oklahoma State, at Brooklyn, N.Y.

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Battle 4 Atlantis, first round, Gonzaga vs. Southern Mississippi, at Nassau, Bahamas

8:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Cancun Challenge, championship

8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Fort Myers Tip-Off, championship

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Maui Invitational, seventh-place game

9:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Battle 4 Atlantis, first round, Oregon vs. Seton Hall, at Nassau, Bahamas

10 p.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title" (rerun)

11 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Las Vegas Classic, Oregon State vs. San Jose State

11:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Maui Invitational, third-place game

MISCELLANEOUS

7 p.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

NBA

7 p.m.: ESPN, Brooklyn at Boston

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Washington at Phoenix

9:30 p.m.: ESPN, L.A. Lakers at New Orleans

NHL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Philadelphia at Columbus

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Florida at Washington

SOCCER

12:55 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, Chelsea at Valencia

3 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, Napoli at Liverpool

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Western Carolina at Gardner-Webb

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

4:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at Virginia Tech

6 p.m.: ACC Network, Louisville at Pittsburgh

6:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Purdue at Michigan

8 p.m.: SEC Network, Kentucky at LSU

8:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Illinois

