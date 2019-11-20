tv listings image
BOXING

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Deontay Wilder-Luis Ortiz press conference

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia Tech's 2016 win at Pittsburgh

7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Toledo at Buffalo

7:30 p.m. ESPNU, Akron at Miami of Ohio

CURLING

8 a.m.: Olympic Channel, European Championships, men, Switzerland vs. Scotland, at Helsingborg, Sweden

GOLF

2 a.m. (Thursday): European Tour, DP World Tour Championship, first round, at Dubai, United Arab Emirates

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Christendom at VMI

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Delaware State at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.: ACC Network, USC Upstate at Louisville

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Princeton at Indiana

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Columbia at St. John's

7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), James Madison at Old Dominion

8:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Elon at North Carolina

9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, The Citadel at Illinois

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Brigham Young at Boise State

11 p.m.: ESPNU, Sacramento Classic St. Mary's vs. Fresno State, at Sacramento, Calif.

11 p.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title" (rerun)

MISCELLANEOUS

6 p.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

NBA

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, San Antonio at Washington

7:30 p.m.: ESPN, Golden State at Dallas

10 p.m.: ESPN, Boston at L.A. Clippers

NHL 

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Washington at N.Y. Rangers

TENNIS

Noon: Fox Sports 2, Davis Cup, U.S. vs. Italy, at Madrid 

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Temple at Bucknell

6:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), William and Mary at Richmond

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Missouri at Kentucky

9 p.m.: SEC Network, Florida at Auburn

