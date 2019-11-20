BOXING
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Deontay Wilder-Luis Ortiz press conference
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia Tech's 2016 win at Pittsburgh
7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Toledo at Buffalo
7:30 p.m. ESPNU, Akron at Miami of Ohio
CURLING
8 a.m.: Olympic Channel, European Championships, men, Switzerland vs. Scotland, at Helsingborg, Sweden
GOLF
2 a.m. (Thursday): European Tour, DP World Tour Championship, first round, at Dubai, United Arab Emirates
MEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Christendom at VMI
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Delaware State at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.: ACC Network, USC Upstate at Louisville
7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Princeton at Indiana
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Columbia at St. John's
7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), James Madison at Old Dominion
8:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Elon at North Carolina
9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, The Citadel at Illinois
10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Brigham Young at Boise State
11 p.m.: ESPNU, Sacramento Classic St. Mary's vs. Fresno State, at Sacramento, Calif.
11 p.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title" (rerun)
MISCELLANEOUS
6 p.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"
NBA
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, San Antonio at Washington
7:30 p.m.: ESPN, Golden State at Dallas
10 p.m.: ESPN, Boston at L.A. Clippers
NHL
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Washington at N.Y. Rangers
TENNIS
Noon: Fox Sports 2, Davis Cup, U.S. vs. Italy, at Madrid
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Temple at Bucknell
6:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), William and Mary at Richmond
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.: SEC Network, Missouri at Kentucky
9 p.m.: SEC Network, Florida at Auburn
