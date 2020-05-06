AUTO RACING
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Wednesday Night iRacing Series (live)
BOXING
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2019 Pacquiao-Thurman fight
DOGS
7 p.m. to 3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, marathon of 2016-19 National Dog Shows
GOLF
11 a.m.: Golf Channel, 2014 Ryder Cup, final day
8 p.m.: Golf Channel, "GOLF Films: Hogan," Parts I and II
KOREAN BASEBALL
2 p.m.: ESPN2, Doosan at LG (same-day tape)
5:25 a.m. (Thursday): ESPN2, NC at Samsung (live)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: MASN, 1991 Baltimore-Oakland game
12:30 p.m.: MASN, 2009 Washington-Baltimore game
7 p.m.: MASN, 2018 Washington-Miami game
11 p.m.: MASN, 2010 Washington-Philadelphia game
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon: ACC Network, 2007 ACC Tournament, Duke-N.C. State
2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2007 Duke-Pittsburgh game
4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2007 North Carolina-Virginia Tech game
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2007 ACC Tournament, Boston College-Miami
8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2007 Davidson-North Carolina game
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2007 Davidson-Duke game
NBA
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA 2K League (live)
7 p.m.: ESPN, 2011 NBA Finals, Game 2, Dallas-Miami
9:30 p.m.: ESPN, 1998 NBA All-Star Game
NFL
11 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Fox Football Now" (new)
NHL
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Wayne Gretzky interviews 2020 NHL draft prospects (new)
5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2007 playoffs, Game 6, Buffalo-N.Y. Rangers
POKER
6 p.m. to 11 p.m.: ESPN2, World Series of Poker marathon
SOFTBALL
Noon: ESPNU, 2020 Oklahoma State-Virginia Tech game
WNBA
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA 2K20 WNBA Mode, Connecticut-Washington (new)
