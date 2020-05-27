tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "The 600: The History of NASCAR's Toughest Race"

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Dale Jr. Download"

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Alsco Uniforms 500, at Concord, N.C. (live; prerace show at 7 p.m.)

GOLF

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2019 NCAA women's championships, team semifinals

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Golf On Campus," new special on college stars

8 p.m.: Golf Channel, "GOLF Films: Tiger Slam"

KOREAN BASEBALL

2 p.m.: ESPN2, SK at Doosan (same-day tape)

5:25 a.m. (Thursday): ESPN2, Samsung at Lotte (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 2016 Washington-Minnesota game

4 p.m.: MASN, 2014 Tampa Bay-Baltimore game

7 p.m.: MASN, 2017 Washington-Colorado game

11 p.m.: MASN, 2012 N.Y. Yankees-Baltimore game

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon: ACC Network, 1991 Duke-N.C. State game

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 1995 Miami-St. John's game

4 p.m.: ACC Network, 1995 Syracuse-Georgetown game

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 1995 NIT championship, Virginia Tech-Marquette

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2004 North Carolina-Florida State game

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2002 Pittsburgh-Boston College game

MISCELLANEOUS

8 p.m.: ESPN2, "The Best of 'This is SportsCenter': 25 Years and Counting"

9 p.m.: ESPN2, "The Best of This is SportsCenter': Superstars"

NBA

7 p.m.: ESPN, 2016 Memphis-Golden State game

9:15 p.m.: ESPN, Kobe Bryant's final game

NHL

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Meet & Greet" (new episode)

4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Men in Blazers On Ice" (new)

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 First Round, Game 3, Calgary-Colorado

SOCCER

12:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin at Leipzig (live)

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Schalke at Fortuna Dusseldorf (live)

9:55 p.m.: ESPN2, Liga FPD de Costa Rica, Deportivo at Limon (live)

WNBA

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA 2K20 WNBA Mode, Seattle-Washington (new)

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "Run It Back: Journey to a Championship" (new)

Tags

Load comments