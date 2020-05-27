AUTO RACING
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "The 600: The History of NASCAR's Toughest Race"
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Dale Jr. Download"
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Alsco Uniforms 500, at Concord, N.C. (live; prerace show at 7 p.m.)
GOLF
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2019 NCAA women's championships, team semifinals
7 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Golf On Campus," new special on college stars
8 p.m.: Golf Channel, "GOLF Films: Tiger Slam"
KOREAN BASEBALL
2 p.m.: ESPN2, SK at Doosan (same-day tape)
5:25 a.m. (Thursday): ESPN2, Samsung at Lotte (live)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: MASN, 2016 Washington-Minnesota game
4 p.m.: MASN, 2014 Tampa Bay-Baltimore game
7 p.m.: MASN, 2017 Washington-Colorado game
11 p.m.: MASN, 2012 N.Y. Yankees-Baltimore game
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon: ACC Network, 1991 Duke-N.C. State game
2 p.m.: ACC Network, 1995 Miami-St. John's game
4 p.m.: ACC Network, 1995 Syracuse-Georgetown game
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 1995 NIT championship, Virginia Tech-Marquette
8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2004 North Carolina-Florida State game
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2002 Pittsburgh-Boston College game
MISCELLANEOUS
8 p.m.: ESPN2, "The Best of 'This is SportsCenter': 25 Years and Counting"
9 p.m.: ESPN2, "The Best of This is SportsCenter': Superstars"
NBA
7 p.m.: ESPN, 2016 Memphis-Golden State game
9:15 p.m.: ESPN, Kobe Bryant's final game
NHL
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Meet & Greet" (new episode)
4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Men in Blazers On Ice" (new)
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 First Round, Game 3, Calgary-Colorado
SOCCER
12:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin at Leipzig (live)
2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Schalke at Fortuna Dusseldorf (live)
9:55 p.m.: ESPN2, Liga FPD de Costa Rica, Deportivo at Limon (live)
WNBA
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA 2K20 WNBA Mode, Seattle-Washington (new)
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "Run It Back: Journey to a Championship" (new)
