By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Dale Jr. Download"

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2011 NASCAR Cup race at Darlington

10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2013 NASCAR Cup race at Fontana

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

4 p.m.: ACC Network, "The Bowden Dynasty"

6 p.m.: ACC Network, "The U"

7:30 p.m.: SEC Network, "One For The Ages," new documentary on 2019 LSU season

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 1991 Miami-Florida State game

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 1993 Miami-Florida State game

GOLF

7 a.m. to 9 a.m.: Golf Channel, marathon of PGA Championship highlights from 1945, 1962, 1969 and 1972

1:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Championship highlights from 2005

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Championship highlights from 1989

4:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Championship highlights from 1991

9 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Golf's Greatest Rounds," 1974 PGA Championship

KOREAN BASEBALL

2 p.m.: ESPN2, SK at LG (same-day tape)

5:25 a.m. (Thursday): ESPN2, SK at LG (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 2016 Cleveland-Baltimore game

12:30 p.m.: MASN, 2015 Washington-Atlanta game

4 p.m.: MASN, 2012 Washington-Baltimore game

7 p.m.: MASN, 2019 Washington-Miami game

11:30 p.m.: MASN, game in which Cal Ripken got his 3,000th hit

MEN'S BASKETBALL

8 a.m.: ACC Network, 2010 Wake Forest-Virginia Tech game

10 a.m.: ACC Network, 2010 North Carolina-Rhode Island game

Noon: ACC Network, 2010 Duke-Georgia Tech game

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2010 ACC Tournament, Miami-Duke

MEN'S LACROSSE

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League draft (live)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night preview (live)

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night prelims, at Jacksonville, Fla. (live)

9 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night, at Jacksonville, Fla. (live)

NBA

7 p.m.: ESPN, 2015 NBA Finals, Game 6, Golden State-Cleveland

9:30 p.m.: ESPN, 2017 NBA Finals, Game 3, Golden State-Cleveland

NFL

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Fox Football Now" (new)

NHL

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Hockey Moms" (new)

5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2014 second round, Game 7, N.Y. Rangers-Pittsburgh

SOCCER

6 p.m.: ESPN2, 2018 Orlando City-Atlanta match

8 p.m.: ESPN2, 2015 New York City FC-New York Red Bulls match

10 p.m.: ESPN2, 2017 Portland-Seattle match

WNBA

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA 2K20 WNBA Mode, Las Vegas-Washington (new)

