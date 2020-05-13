AUTO RACING
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Dale Jr. Download"
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2011 NASCAR Cup race at Darlington
10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2013 NASCAR Cup race at Fontana
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
4 p.m.: ACC Network, "The Bowden Dynasty"
6 p.m.: ACC Network, "The U"
7:30 p.m.: SEC Network, "One For The Ages," new documentary on 2019 LSU season
8 p.m.: ACC Network, 1991 Miami-Florida State game
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 1993 Miami-Florida State game
GOLF
7 a.m. to 9 a.m.: Golf Channel, marathon of PGA Championship highlights from 1945, 1962, 1969 and 1972
1:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Championship highlights from 2005
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Championship highlights from 1989
4:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Championship highlights from 1991
9 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Golf's Greatest Rounds," 1974 PGA Championship
KOREAN BASEBALL
2 p.m.: ESPN2, SK at LG (same-day tape)
5:25 a.m. (Thursday): ESPN2, SK at LG (live)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: MASN, 2016 Cleveland-Baltimore game
12:30 p.m.: MASN, 2015 Washington-Atlanta game
4 p.m.: MASN, 2012 Washington-Baltimore game
7 p.m.: MASN, 2019 Washington-Miami game
11:30 p.m.: MASN, game in which Cal Ripken got his 3,000th hit
MEN'S BASKETBALL
8 a.m.: ACC Network, 2010 Wake Forest-Virginia Tech game
10 a.m.: ACC Network, 2010 North Carolina-Rhode Island game
Noon: ACC Network, 2010 Duke-Georgia Tech game
2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2010 ACC Tournament, Miami-Duke
MEN'S LACROSSE
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League draft (live)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night preview (live)
6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night prelims, at Jacksonville, Fla. (live)
9 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night, at Jacksonville, Fla. (live)
NBA
7 p.m.: ESPN, 2015 NBA Finals, Game 6, Golden State-Cleveland
9:30 p.m.: ESPN, 2017 NBA Finals, Game 3, Golden State-Cleveland
NFL
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Fox Football Now" (new)
NHL
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Hockey Moms" (new)
5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2014 second round, Game 7, N.Y. Rangers-Pittsburgh
SOCCER
6 p.m.: ESPN2, 2018 Orlando City-Atlanta match
8 p.m.: ESPN2, 2015 New York City FC-New York Red Bulls match
10 p.m.: ESPN2, 2017 Portland-Seattle match
WNBA
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA 2K20 WNBA Mode, Las Vegas-Washington (new)
