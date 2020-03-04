COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: ACC Network, Coastal Carolina at North Carolina State
4 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Marshall at Virginia Tech
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.: ACC Network, "ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech" (rerun)
CROSS COUNTRY SKIING
1 a.m. (Thursday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men's and Women's Sprint, at Drammen, Norway (delayed tape)
GOLF
2:30 a.m. (Thursday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Qatar Masters, First Round
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: ESPN, Preseason, St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets
4 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Cleveland vs. Arizona (same-day tape)
8 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, San Francisco vs. L.A. Dodgers
11 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Kansas City vs. San Diego (same-day tape)
2 a.m. (Thursday): MLB Network, Preseason, Chicago White Sox vs. Milwaukee (delayed tape)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Xavier at Providence
7 p.m.: ACC Network, Clemson at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Indiana
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, St. John's at Butler
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Texas A&M at Auburn
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Florida at Georgia
7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Florida Atlantic at Marshall
7 p.m.: SEC Network, LSU at Arkansas
8 p.m.: MASN2, Georgetown at Creighton
8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Villanova at Seton Hall
9 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia at Miami
9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Wisconsin
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Dayton at Rhode Island
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Florida State at Notre Dame
9 p.m.: ESPNU, Kansas State at Oklahoma State
9 p.m.: SEC Network, Missouri at Mississippi
11 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"
NBA
7 p.m.: ESPN, Indiana at Milwaukee
9:30 p.m.: ESPN, New Orleans at Dallas
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Portland
NHL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Philadelphia at Washington
9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Anaheim at Colorado
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: ESPNU, German Cup, quarterfinal, Werder Bremen at Eintracht Frankfurt
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Lyon Open
Noon: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, coverage of Lyon Open and Abierto GNP Seguros
4 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Abierto GNP Seguros, at Monterrey, Mexico
8 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Abierto GNP Seguros, at Monterrey, Mexico
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: SEC Network, SEC tournament, first round, Auburn vs. Vanderbilt, at Greenville, S.C.
1 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, ACC tournament, first round, Wake Forest vs. North Carolina, at Greensboro, N.C.
1:30 p.m.: SEC Network, SEC tournament, first round, Mississippi vs. Missouri, at Greenville, S.C.
2 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Big Ten tournament, first round, Illinois vs. Wisconsin, at Indianapolis
3:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, ACC tournament, first round, Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh, at Greensboro, N.C.
4:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Big Ten tournament, first round, Penn State vs. Minnesota, at Indianapolis
6 p.m: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at UNC Asheville
6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), ACC tournament first round, Miami vs. Clemson, at Greensboro, N.C.
11 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Mountain West championship, at Las Vegas
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
4 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), William and Mary at Virginia Tech
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Penn State at James Madison
5 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), George Mason at Virginia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.