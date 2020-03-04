tv listings image
COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: ACC Network, Coastal Carolina at North Carolina State

4 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Marshall at Virginia Tech

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: ACC Network, "ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech" (rerun)

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING

1 a.m. (Thursday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men's and Women's Sprint, at Drammen, Norway (delayed tape)

GOLF

2:30 a.m. (Thursday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Qatar Masters, First Round

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: ESPN, Preseason, St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets

4 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Cleveland vs. Arizona (same-day tape)

8 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, San Francisco vs. L.A. Dodgers

11 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Kansas City vs. San Diego (same-day tape)

2 a.m. (Thursday): MLB Network, Preseason, Chicago White Sox vs. Milwaukee (delayed tape)

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Xavier at Providence

7 p.m.: ACC Network, Clemson at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Indiana

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, St. John's at Butler

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Texas A&M at Auburn

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Florida at Georgia

7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Florida Atlantic at Marshall

7 p.m.: SEC Network, LSU at Arkansas

8 p.m.: MASN2, Georgetown at Creighton

8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Villanova at Seton Hall

9 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia at Miami

9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Wisconsin

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Dayton at Rhode Island

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Florida State at Notre Dame

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Kansas State at Oklahoma State

9 p.m.: SEC Network, Missouri at Mississippi

11 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"

NBA

7 p.m.: ESPN, Indiana at Milwaukee

9:30 p.m.: ESPN, New Orleans at Dallas

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Portland

NHL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Philadelphia at Washington

9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Anaheim at Colorado

SOCCER 

2:30 p.m.: ESPNU, German Cup, quarterfinal, Werder Bremen at Eintracht Frankfurt

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Lyon Open

Noon: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, coverage of Lyon Open and Abierto GNP Seguros

4 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Abierto GNP Seguros, at Monterrey, Mexico

8 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Abierto GNP Seguros, at Monterrey, Mexico

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 

11 a.m.: SEC Network, SEC tournament, first round, Auburn vs. Vanderbilt, at Greenville, S.C.

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, ACC tournament, first round, Wake Forest vs. North Carolina, at Greensboro, N.C.

1:30 p.m.: SEC Network, SEC tournament, first round, Mississippi vs. Missouri, at Greenville, S.C.

2 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Big Ten tournament, first round, Illinois vs. Wisconsin, at Indianapolis

3:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, ACC tournament, first round, Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh, at Greensboro, N.C.

4:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Big Ten tournament, first round, Penn State vs. Minnesota, at Indianapolis

6 p.m: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at UNC Asheville

6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), ACC tournament first round, Miami vs. Clemson, at Greensboro, N.C.

11 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Mountain West championship, at Las Vegas

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

4 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), William and Mary at Virginia Tech

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Penn State at James Madison

5 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), George Mason at Virginia

