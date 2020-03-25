BOXING
7 p.m.: ESPN2, 2019 fight between Amir Khan and Terence Crawford
8 p.m.: ESPN2, 2019 fight between Egidijus Kavaliauskas and Terence Crawford
10 p.m.: ESPN2, 2020 fight between Tyson Fury and Otto Wallin
11 p.m.: ESPN2, 2018 fight between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Florida State and Wake Forest
Noon: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 game between Bowling Green and Notre Dame
Noon: ACC Network, 2019 game between Miami and Pittsburgh
3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Syracuse and Florida State
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Virginia and Louisville
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2016 game between Oklahoma and Texas Tech
9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Boston College and Syracuse
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2014 game between Michigan State and Oregon
GOLF
2 p.m. and 8 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Day 1
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Noon: ESPNU, game this season between DeMatha and Rancho Christian
1:30 p.m.: ESPNU, game this season between McEachern and Montverde
3 p.m.: ESPNU, game this season between Huntington Prep and IMG Academy
4:30 p.m.: ESPNU, game this season between Patrick School and Sierra Canyon
6 p.m.: ESPNU, game this season between Montverde and IMG Academy
7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, game this season between Paul IV and Sierra Canyon
9 p.m.: ESPNU, game this season between Prolific Prep and Hillcrest Prep
10:30 p.m.: ESPNU, game this season between DeMatha and Montverde
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: MASN, 2005 game between Arizona and Washington
Noon: MASN, 2017 game between Baltimore and Washington
7 p.m.: MASN, 2019 game between Philadelphia and Washington
MEN'S BASKETBALL
10 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, 1998 NCAA Tournament, Valparaiso vs. Mississippi
6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2012 NCAA Tournament, Lehigh vs. Duke
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2008 NCAA Tournament, Davidson vs. Gonzaga
10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2008 NCAA Tournament, Davidson vs. Georgetown
Midnight: CBS Sports Network, 2018 NCAA Tournament, UMBC vs. Virginia
MISCELLANEOUS
7 p.m.: ESPN, "O.J.: Made in America," Part 3 (rerun)
9 p.m.: ESPN, "O.J.: Made in America," Part 4 (rerun)
NBA
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA 2K20 simulation of Phoenix at Washington (debut)
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2017 game between Washington and Portland
NHL
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 Outdoor Game, Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Wired: Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia" (2019)
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2008 Outdoor Game, Pittsburgh vs. Buffalo
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2020 Outdoor Game, Nashville vs. Dallas
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2014 Outdoor Game, Toronto vs. Detroit
