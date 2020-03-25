tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

BOXING

7 p.m.: ESPN2, 2019 fight between Amir Khan and Terence Crawford

8 p.m.: ESPN2, 2019 fight between Egidijus Kavaliauskas and Terence Crawford

10 p.m.: ESPN2, 2020 fight between Tyson Fury and Otto Wallin

11 p.m.: ESPN2, 2018 fight between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Florida State and Wake Forest

Noon: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 game between Bowling Green and Notre Dame

Noon: ACC Network, 2019 game between Miami and Pittsburgh

3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Syracuse and Florida State

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Virginia and Louisville

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2016 game between Oklahoma and Texas Tech

9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Boston College and Syracuse

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2014 game between Michigan State and Oregon

GOLF

2 p.m. and 8 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Day 1

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Noon: ESPNU, game this season between DeMatha and Rancho Christian

1:30 p.m.: ESPNU, game this season between McEachern and Montverde

3 p.m.: ESPNU, game this season between Huntington Prep and IMG Academy

4:30 p.m.: ESPNU, game this season between Patrick School and Sierra Canyon

6 p.m.: ESPNU, game this season between Montverde and IMG Academy

7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, game this season between Paul IV and Sierra Canyon

9 p.m.: ESPNU, game this season between Prolific Prep and Hillcrest Prep

10:30 p.m.: ESPNU, game this season between DeMatha and Montverde

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 2005 game between Arizona and Washington

Noon: MASN, 2017 game between Baltimore and Washington

7 p.m.: MASN, 2019 game between Philadelphia and Washington

MEN'S BASKETBALL

10 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, 1998 NCAA Tournament, Valparaiso vs. Mississippi

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2012 NCAA Tournament, Lehigh vs. Duke

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2008 NCAA Tournament, Davidson vs. Gonzaga

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2008 NCAA Tournament, Davidson vs. Georgetown

Midnight: CBS Sports Network, 2018 NCAA Tournament, UMBC vs. Virginia

MISCELLANEOUS

7 p.m.: ESPN, "O.J.: Made in America," Part 3 (rerun)

9 p.m.: ESPN, "O.J.: Made in America," Part 4 (rerun)

NBA

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA 2K20 simulation of Phoenix at Washington (debut)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2017 game between Washington and Portland

NHL

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 Outdoor Game, Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Wired: Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia" (2019)

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2008 Outdoor Game, Pittsburgh vs. Buffalo

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2020 Outdoor Game, Nashville vs. Dallas

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2014 Outdoor Game, Toronto vs. Detroit

