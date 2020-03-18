tv listings image
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m. (Thursday): Fox Sports 2, Carlton at Richmond (live)

AUTO RACING

9 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, rerun of NASCAR Cup race in Las Vegas

Noon: Fox Sports 1, rerun of NASCAR Cup race at Fontana

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, rerun of NASCAR Cup race in Phoenix

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: ESPN2, 2006 women's game between Maryland and Duke

7:30 p.m.: ESPN, "30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner" (rerun)

8 p.m.: ESPN2, 2015 men's game between Kentucky and LSU

10 p.m.: ESPN2, 2018 men's game between Gonzaga and Duke

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Virginia Tech and Old Dominion

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Clemson and Texas A&M

9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Florida State and Louisiana-Monroe

DRAG RACING

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, rerun of NHRA race at Pomona

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, rerun of game between Washington and Florida

Noon: MASN, 2014 game between Baltimore and Toronto

6:30 p.m.: MASN, 2019 game between Baltimore and L.A. Angels

NFL

2 p.m.: ESPN, "NFL Live: Free Agency Special"

3 p.m.: ESPN, "SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency Countdown:

9 p.m.: ESPN, "SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency"

