AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m. (Thursday): Fox Sports 2, Carlton at Richmond (live)
AUTO RACING
9 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, rerun of NASCAR Cup race in Las Vegas
Noon: Fox Sports 1, rerun of NASCAR Cup race at Fontana
3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, rerun of NASCAR Cup race in Phoenix
BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: ESPN2, 2006 women's game between Maryland and Duke
7:30 p.m.: ESPN, "30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner" (rerun)
8 p.m.: ESPN2, 2015 men's game between Kentucky and LSU
10 p.m.: ESPN2, 2018 men's game between Gonzaga and Duke
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Virginia Tech and Old Dominion
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Clemson and Texas A&M
9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Florida State and Louisiana-Monroe
DRAG RACING
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, rerun of NHRA race at Pomona
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: MASN, rerun of game between Washington and Florida
Noon: MASN, 2014 game between Baltimore and Toronto
6:30 p.m.: MASN, 2019 game between Baltimore and L.A. Angels
NFL
2 p.m.: ESPN, "NFL Live: Free Agency Special"
3 p.m.: ESPN, "SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency Countdown:
9 p.m.: ESPN, "SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency"
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.