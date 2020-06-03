AUTO RACING
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Dale Jr. Download"
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Refuse to Lose: Jeff Gordon and the 1997 Daytona 500"
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2000 Georgia Tech-Clemson game
8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2001 Miami-Virginia Tech game
GOLF
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2019 NCAA men's championships, team semifinals
8 p.m. and 9 p.m.: Golf Channel, "GOLF Films: Short Stories" Parts I and II (new)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
2 p.m.: ESPN2, Kiwoom at Hanwha (same-day tape)
5:25 a.m. (Thursday): ESPN, Lotte at Kia (live)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: MASN, 1991 Orioles combined no-hitter
3 p.m.: MASN, 2014 Zimmermann no-hitter
6 p.m.: MASN, 2015 Scherzer no-hitter vs. Pittsburgh
8:30 p.m.: MASN, 2015 Scherzer no-hitter vs. Mets
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon: ACC Network, 2003 Duke-N.C. State game
4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2003 Notre Dame-Syracuse game
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2004 North Carolina-Florida State game
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2003 Louisville-Marquette game
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2019 Michigan State-Indiana game
MOTORCYCLES
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Monster Energy Supercross, at Salt Lake City (live)
NBA
7 p.m.: ESPN, 2012 Eastern Conference finals, Game 6, Miami-Boston
9:30 p.m.: ESPN, 2012 Eastern Conference finals, Game 7, Miami-Boston
NFL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2009 Super Bowl, Pittsburgh-Arizona
NHL
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "He Skates, She Skates" (new)
4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Our Line Starts" (new)
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Fort Neverlose," new Islanders documentary
SOCCER
2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt at Werder Bremen (live)
8 p.m.: ESPN, "30 for 30: The Two Escobars"
10 p.m.: ESPN2, Liga FPD de Costa Rica: Jicaral Sercoba at Deportivo Saprissa (live)
WNBA
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA 2K20 WNBA Mode, Washington-Chicago (new)
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2016 Olympics gold medal game, USA-Spain
