AUTO RACING

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Dale Jr. Download"

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Refuse to Lose: Jeff Gordon and the 1997 Daytona 500"

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2000 Georgia Tech-Clemson game

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2001 Miami-Virginia Tech game

GOLF

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2019 NCAA men's championships, team semifinals

8 p.m. and 9 p.m.: Golf Channel, "GOLF Films: Short Stories" Parts I and II (new)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

2 p.m.: ESPN2, Kiwoom at Hanwha (same-day tape)

5:25 a.m. (Thursday): ESPN, Lotte at Kia (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: MASN, 1991 Orioles combined no-hitter

3 p.m.: MASN, 2014 Zimmermann no-hitter

6 p.m.: MASN, 2015 Scherzer no-hitter vs. Pittsburgh

8:30 p.m.: MASN, 2015 Scherzer no-hitter vs. Mets

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon: ACC Network, 2003 Duke-N.C. State game

4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2003 Notre Dame-Syracuse game

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2004 North Carolina-Florida State game

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2003 Louisville-Marquette game

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2019 Michigan State-Indiana game

MOTORCYCLES

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Monster Energy Supercross, at Salt Lake City (live)

NBA

7 p.m.: ESPN, 2012 Eastern Conference finals, Game 6, Miami-Boston

9:30 p.m.: ESPN, 2012 Eastern Conference finals, Game 7, Miami-Boston

NFL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2009 Super Bowl, Pittsburgh-Arizona

NHL

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "He Skates, She Skates" (new)

4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Our Line Starts" (new)

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Fort Neverlose," new Islanders documentary

SOCCER

2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt at Werder Bremen (live)

8 p.m.: ESPN, "30 for 30: The Two Escobars"

10 p.m.: ESPN2, Liga FPD de Costa Rica: Jicaral Sercoba at Deportivo Saprissa (live)

WNBA

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA 2K20 WNBA Mode, Washington-Chicago (new)

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2016 Olympics gold medal game, USA-Spain

